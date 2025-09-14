Trump-Xe Summit at risk of collapsing on prices and fentanyl

The prospects for a Trump-Xe summit in Beijing are overshadowed by the prices and the fentanyl issue, reports UNN, citing a financial publication.

Details

There has been little notable progress in the negotiations between the United States and China, which reduces the probability of a summit between the leaders of the Donald Trump and Xi Jinping countries in Beijing.

It has already been revealed that China has officially invited Donald Trump to Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping. But Washington has not yet answered. The United States and China still have “different views of fentanyl trade and supply”.

A major obstacle was the American frustration of Beijing for not having stopped the export of chemicals used to produce fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. – written publication.

Beijing proposed to take measures, but only in conjunction with the American rates linked to fentanyl that Trump imposed on China.

Differences between Washington and Beijing

The United States insists that China must act and show results above all softening the prices.

In light of the above, a possible meeting between Trump and Xi at the top of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific seems much less important.

Comment

There are probably still contradictory opinions on the question of whether Trump and Xi should meet in Beijing or as part of the APEC. In addition, Beijing always tries to understand what the Trump administration wants a real deal, continuous negotiations or a photo shoot in Beijing? – Explains Sarah Beran, former senior manner of the White House in China.

It is unlikely that Beijing would like to provide a pump that would go beyond his visit in 2017, and President Trump would be wary of being considered the final touch of the recent wave of high level visits by Russian president Vladimir Putin and the North Korean chief Kim Jong Un. said Ryan Hass, an expert in China with the Brookings Institution.

He notes that the justification for holding a summit in Beijing is “to erode” due to the lack of breakthroughs in the negotiations.

At the same time, there is always a “convincing logic” for a meeting at APEC.

The opinion of Dennis Wilder, former senior manner of the White House in China.

He thinks it is more likely that Trump and Xi will meet in Beijing.

Trump would almost certainly prefer a summit in Beijing to counter the recent images of the warm reception given to Putin and Kim. A meeting on the sidelines of APEC would be too like the meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of the Apec summit last year in San Francisco.

Reminder

Donald Trump said he was not looking for a meeting with Xi Jinping, but that he is ready to visit China only during his invitation. Earlier, the Trump administration denied the president of Taiwan a stopover in New York after objections of China.

