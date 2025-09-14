US communities and Indian companies struggle with Trump prices

Small American companies that depend on the goods from India feel pressure after President Donald Trump has imposed prices of 50% on imports from the nation.

From restaurants to clothing stores, the owners say that the American trade policy resumes their net profit that they cannot control. Their options are limited: absorb costs, increase prices and risk losing customers or reduce traditions that make their companies unique.

The Trump administration recently doubled the prices on Indian imports to 50% as a punishment for Indian Russian oil purchases, which, according to Trump, helps support the Russian war of Russian president Vladimir Poutines in Ukraine.

The Indian government called The prices are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. Only a few days after the entry into force of the prices, Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin held a trilateral meeting, And some analysts claim that the alignment of India with Russia and China makes Washingtons more risky and complicates American-Indian relations.

Geopolitical considerations result from very real economic consequences for certain companies in the United States

At All India Cafe, a chain of family restaurants in Southern California, the price of imports of authentic Indian spices and alcohol that defines the menu has almost doubled. Owner PAWANDEP KAUR Khinda, whose parents emigrated from India to open their first location of Pasadena in 1996, weighs whether it is to increase the prices of the menu, reduce staff hours or even close the business.

Harsimran Singh, Santokh Singh Khinda and Pawandeep Kaur Khinda Outseide All India Cafes Arcadia, California, location. Pawandeep Kaur Khinda

She knows that the absorption of costs cannot last.

I will have to start increasing prices in a week or two. I don't want to have to close my doors because it's my bread and my butter, Khinda said.

Her restaurant has survived other slowdowns, she said, but it seems different.

Honestly, it was easier to survive during covid than to survive now, she said.

Unlike large channels, known as Khinda, small family businesses cannot afford to store supplies.

It looks like the government wants the biggest fish to stay and that small fish disappear, Khinda said.

For Khinda, prices threaten almost three decades of family tradition. The idea of ​​closing one of his locations crosses his mind.

In the end, we have invoices to pay, said Khinda. I have employees to pay. I have a family to run. If I do not win any profit at home, how long can I continue to do this?

India has the United States as its largest export partner, and Indian goods exported to the United States have totaled $ 87 billion in 2024According to the office of the US trade representative. (India pharmaceutical and electronic sectors are exempt from prices.)

The textile and clothing industry is the third employer in India, employing 45 million people across the country. In Artesia, California, which houses an animated district of Little India, the prices have shaken the community, according to Heeral Mehta, who directs Sari Palace, a boutique of Indian clothing.

Mehta said she was already preparing for the possibility of closing her store. During a recent shipment of 200 wedding outfits, she said that she had paid $ 62,000 in prices.

Sari Palace in Artesia, California. Heeral Mehta

I did not pay all year round because everything went to prices, said Mehta.

Mehta says that trying to make Indian clothes in the same quality in the United States is impossible, because hand embroidery is a deeply rooted generational crafts.

If store owners will start to increase their prices, people will start to go to India to shop, said Mehta. So it actually does the opposite of what this is supposed to do.

Sumeer Kaur, founder of Lashkaraa, launched her clothing company at 19 with only $ 1,200. Now, 11 years later, it employs 600 people in India. Every morning, she wakes up in the hope of hearing a news from a commercial agreement.

I was going to monitor the following three to four months, then beyond, if there is nothing like a business agreement concluded, [if] We always have crazy prices for India, at this stage, we can introduce a standard pricing load by order, said Kaur.

Back in India, the consequences are already visible. In Surat, known as the textile capital of India, Kaur says that the local mills operate half, although it is the busiest season.

It's not so busy this year. It's very dead, she said. And I have the impression that, in some ways, it is even more dead than cocvid at the moment.

Were recorded in the United States. Paid taxes in the United States. Our customers pay sales tax in the United States. If our income becomes less, then our taxes too, said Kaur. Your business or the consumer pays this price. So it's like, I don't see how it benefits anyone at all right now.

In 2017, Michelle Ranavat founded Ranavat, a brand of skin care and hair care inspired by ancient Indian beauty rituals. Its formulas depend on the ingredients from family farms in cashmere, including the saffron in hand-agitation. For her, authenticity is not negotiable, and changing production outside India is not realistic.

This is the knowledge, the resources they have there, the machines, the process, the proximity of the ingredients, said Ranavat.

Saffron harvested by a local farmer for Ranavat in cashmere. Ranavat

The Trump administration has pleaded for prices as a way to push companies to manufacture in the United States Ranavat, however, that it operates a team in California which manages quality controls, filling and general costs. If costs continue to increase, it should first reduce these American jobs.

People think it looks like a tax on the country, so India will suffer. But it is the American consumer who poses the invoice, said Ranavat.

Having a general statement on the possibility of moving things here does not apply when we want to discover other cultures in an authentic way, said Ranavat, adding: this difference will be carried by the consumer at the end of the day, or this can make some of these companies which are rooted in culture and tradition less attractive.

Viral and Avani Modi Sarkar, brothers and sisters who co -founded Modi Toys in 2018, are faced with a similar uncertainty. Their business, which sells toys, books and culturally important gifts rooted in the Hindu faith and South Asian culture, is based on the existing inventory while it works in waiting and see mode.

Modif Toys Products made in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. Modifying Modi Viral and Avani Modi Sarkar

Viral Modi told NBC News that the impact of prices was serious, especially since the holiday season, the main driver of business income, is approaching.

The unpredictability of tariff rates makes planning almost impossible, said Modi.

Satyajit Hange, who co -founded two Organic Farms brothers, a organic farm and a startup of clean food selling traditional food products, sweeteners, snacks and spices to the Indian diaspora, says that the prices have disrupted demand. The farm, which started with 32 acres, is now working with more than 3,000 farmers on 4,500 acres in India.

American consumers represent approximately 15% to 20% of Hangs revenues, but the prices have discouraged a lot of purchase.

There is a drop from 70% to 80% at the moment, because I think that even people have supplied, and we see that the boxes on the funds are deleted by consumers, because this is where the prices are applied, Hange said.

Like the others, Hange stresses that reproducing its products in the United States is impossible.

Mainly racked Indians who have eaten this type of food for generations. They therefore have no other alternative, said Hange, adding: this food gives them a feeling of nostalgia, a link with their tradition, their culture. And unfortunately, they will miss it if they cannot afford it.