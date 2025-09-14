XI, President of Switzerland Exchange Confederation Congratulations for the 75th anniversary of the links





Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Karin Keller -Sutter, president of the Swiss Confederation, exchanged congratulations on Sunday for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In his message, Xi noted that China and Switzerland have given an example of friendly cooperation between countries to different social systems and development stages. XI said that since the creation of diplomatic links 75 years ago, the two parties have cultivated a spirit of cooperation of equality, innovation and win-win results, to obtain fruitful results in bilateral and multilateral arenas, to improve the well-being of their peoples and to make positive contributions to the maintenance of multilateralism and free trade. XI said it attached great importance to the development of China-Switzerland relations and is ready to work with Keller-Sutter to make the 75th anniversary of trade in commercial and financial cooperation, to raise the innovative strategic partnership of China-Switzerland to a new level and to a contribution to the promotion of the economy and to a whole world. In his message, Keller-Sutter has said that over the past 75 years, Switzerland and China have maintained exchanges, dialogues and practical cooperation based on mutual respect, establishing a diversified and solid partnership. The entry into force of the free trade agreement between the two countries in 2014 and the creation of their innovative strategic partnership in 2016 are both milestones in Switzerland-China relations, marking continuous expansion and the deepening of cooperation in various fields, she said. For the future, Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland was ready to continue to deepen exchanges and cooperate with China and improve long-term friendship between the two countries.

