The great attack of PM Modi in Assam, says that the congress was with the Pakistani army during Operation Sindoor

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra modified launched a scathing attack on Congress on Sunday at a public meeting in the Darrang d'Assam district, alleging that the party always had on the side of anti-national forces and Even terrorists treated by Pakistan.

“Instead of standing with our brave soldiers, the congress has chosen to support infiltrators and those who threaten the unity of India. This party has repeatedly provided anti-national forces,” Prime Minister Modi said to the Mangaldoi collection, adding that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to grasp land or modify the demography of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the public meeting, praised the work of the government of the BJP in Assam, saying that they had started to “correct these wrongs and to suppress illegal claims”, while he accused the Congress party of encroaching on the land and places of worship of farmers during their reign in the state.

“Empiles on farmers' lands and places of worship have been carried out under the previous governments of the Congress. Since the formation of the NDA government led by the BJP, we have started to correct these wrongs and abolish illegal allegations,” he said.

“In Assam, acres lakhs have been recovered from infiltrators,” he said, adding: “The BJP's objective is to protect the country from infiltrates and restore its integrity. I put politicians who defend infiltrates to cope with this problem, shows them the efforts. The nation will not forgive them.”

He also said: “For his policy, the Congress stands with each person and thought that this is against India. We saw this even during the Sindoor operation. Today, when our army exercises the Sindoor operation and the deracinary terrorist hiding places across Pakistan, the Congress chooses to line up on the side of the army of Pakistan. Instead of standing with our forces Those who house terrorists. “

He added: “For the congress, the voting bank policy is the greatest priority; this does not even care about the interest of the nation. Today, the Congress has also become the greatest protector of infiltrators and wants them to settle permanently in India.”

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of decades of negligence in AssamAffirming that, even if he managed to build “only three bridges” on the Brahmapoutre during his long term, the government led by the BJP had built six in the past ten years. He congratulated Himanta Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for having expelled the Empiétis and released land for cultivation by farmers.

Reporting a major jump in the Assam health care sector, Prime Minister Modi threw the foundation stone for projects worth 570 Rupes, including the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a nursing college and a general school and midwife (GNM).

These facilities, he said, would not only strengthen medical infrastructure but also open new opportunities in the education of health care for young people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to the rally, also urged people to buy “Swadeshi” goods for the “brilliant future” of their children.

Organizing TPS reforms, he said: “Now, the TPS will undergo new generation reforms. I came here today with this good news. Exactly nine days from today, on the first day of Navratri, TPS prices will be considerably reduced. This will benefit each family in the country and make daily articles cheaper.”

Earlier, he praised the work of his government of the BJP in the State, saying that “the emphasis on connectivity helped companies and created job possibilities”.

PM accuses the Congress of insulting the Bharat Ratna jokes

Connecting the event of the day to the cultural heritage of Assam, Prime Minister Modi invoked Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, accusing the congress of insulting it when it was honored with the highest civil prize in the country.

Addressing a rally in the Darrang district of Assam, he declared that he was “painful” on the insults of the Congress at the winner of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

“When the Indian government has awarded the pride Assam Bhupen da Hazarika Ji with Bharat Ratna, the Congress Head declared that Prime Minister Modi gave Bharat Ratna to dancers and singers in 1962, when the Indian-China war occurred, (former PM) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made (during Chinese invasion). people of the northeast people are still PM.

“The people of the country, music lovers, art lovers, those who live for the soul of India, should ask the congress why they insulted Bhupen da,” he said.

The rally has marked Modi's first visit to Assam since the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, a cross -border action against terrorist camps, which he described as a “Huge success” dedicated to Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna.

Calling Assam “The Center of Identity and Courage”, he said that he felt a divine connection with the earth and his people.

The Prime Minister also sought to strike an emotional agreement, saying, “No matter how much they throw me, I am a devotee from Lord Shiva; I absorb all of this. But when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate it. The people of this earth are my remote control, I have no other remote control.”

Stressing the rapid economic progress of Assam, Modi said that the state had reached a growth rate of 13%, crediting both the resilience of its people and the “double engine government” of the BJP in the center and in the state. “India is the country that knows the fastest growth in the world, and Assam is one of its fastest states,” he said, positioning the region as a vital to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.

– ends

Posted by: Nakul Ahuja Posted on: Sept. 14, 2025

Settle