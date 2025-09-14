There will be many debates on the number of people who attended the demonstration organized yesterday by Tommy Robinson, but there were many. London march intervened a week after the UKS conference reform, which presented a doctor saying that the cocovid vaccine had given King Cancer.

What is it said about the state of law in England? What about British politics? The difficult right in the ascendant, and are we running towards the Americanization of politics, with all its anger, its extreme positions and its violence?

It is important that readers who watch these events to the news but spend a short time with voters across the country understand that the answer is no. People are worried about immigration, in particular illegal immigration. Their concern concerning the first led, in large part, the vote of Brexit, and the rise of small passages by boat led the latter through the roof. But they still think that climate change is real and caused by human activity, and we are not a nation of anti-vacuums.

Current policy is not motivated by a change in voter attitudes, but by the failure of politics. Under Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson seemed to have come across perfect political alchemy: a difficult approach to border control and national independence, a pragmatic approach to the economy and a declared desire to improve lives with his Levant policy. This was its success that people questioned the continuing relevance of the Labor Party.

Quick advance of two years and the curators have gone from the heroes of the working class to the selfish clowns who had destroyed the country. Did the voters go to bed for moderate conservatives and wake up the equivalent of Maga activists? Obviously not. The conservative party imploded because they presided the situations that the country would have always found intolerable. They said they had cut immigration, control borders, improve the NHS and develop the economy. Voters believed them. They were not suddenly convinced of a right platform, and they were certainly not moved by Robinson.

The failure of the policy has changed the salience of the problems. And because people know that the reform leads to polls, they are more willing to state long-standing anti-immigration opinions. But, it is not the same as wanting to join far-right rallies or become fanatics of freedom of expression and anti-vacuum.

Farage knows it. He strives to distant himself from Robinson and has a good instinct for the basic positions of his voters. But many of his disciples think that public discourse has exceeded far beyond its reality. At one point, this may contaminate the reform brand.

Not only could this soften his basic vote, but it will deactivate the best and most brilliant he says that hell attracts to manage the departments. This could also harden a coalition against him. If the reform seems to derive too far from what the majority find tolerable and create a tactically voting anti-reform coalition, only small oscillations of the hopes of the faractions should only be.

Thus, the country does not follow Robinson, although an important minority may. If the failure of the conservative policy had not been so monumental, we still do not talk about the NHS and the upgrade. Farage knows it. He just needs to keep his supporters online.

Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images

