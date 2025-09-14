



Is Israel plans to attack Turkey after Qatar? The Turkish Defense Ministry says … Israel and Turkey were once strong partners, but after the attack on Qatar, Turkey fears that Israel attacks it. Israel PM- File photo Türkiye-Israel: Relations: After the shocking attack against Hamas leaders in the capital of Qatar, Doha, in Turkey, under the direction of Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his apprehension that his country could be the next target of Israel. Turkey said that Hamas leaders were targeted in Qatar, a similar attack could take place in Türkiye. Readers should note that there is a strong tension between Turkey and Israel on Syria, where Turkey began to increase its influence after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad last year and the fact that Israel only wants Turkish troops in Syria. Here are all the details you need to know about turquie-Israeli relations. In a statement that shocked the world, the Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said that the reckless action of Israel could push the whole region into chaos. How are the relations of Israel and Turkey? Israel and Turkey were once strong partners, but relations have deteriorated since the 2000s. Tensions between the two countries have increased more with the growing influence of President Erdogan, in particular on influence in Syria. Erdogan has long been a supporter of Palestine and Hamas and criticized Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu since the Gaza War. In particular, Erdogan is also close to Qatari leaders and is expected to visit Qatar this week. What will happen if Israel attacks Turkey? Turkey is a NATO country and is ahead of Israel in military power. If Israel attacks Turkey, it will violate article 5 of NATO and the question arises whether the 30 NATO countries will take measures against Israel. Meanwhile, Turkey has intensified its military preparations and recently launched the Steel Dawn air defense system. Add india.com as a favorite source Protruding facts of history: Israel recently attacked Qatar. Turkey now suspects that Israel could attack the country after Qatar. Israel and Turkey were once strong partners. India expresses its concerns about Israeli strikes in Qatar In an important declaration, India has expressed a deep concern concerning Israeli air strike reports in Doha, Qatar, urging all parties to exercise a restraint and prioritize diplomatic commitment to prevent a new escalation in the region, according to a report by the IANS press agency. In an official statement published by the spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randir Jaiswal, the government said that we have seen reports on Israeli strikes in Doha earlier during the day. We are deeply concerned about this development and its impact on the security situation in the region. (With agency entries)







