



On September 4, 2025, Vice-President Han Zheng met respectively in Beijing with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who was in China for the commemoration of Japanese aggression and the world anticospinal war. During the meeting with Robert Fico, Han Zheng said that President Xi Jinping had organized a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Robert Fico today, reaching new and important common understanding on the development of the strategic partnership of China-Slovakia. The Chinese part strongly appreciates the friendship of Prime Minister Robert Fico with China and is ready to work with the Slovak side, guided by significant common understanding affected by the leaders of the two countries, to strengthen the exchange of governance experience, and expand and deepen practical cooperation. Noting that the global governance initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping is of great importance in current international circumstances, Han Zheng expressed the conviction that the Slovak part will actively support the initiative. Robert Fico congratulated China for the successful maintenance of commemoration on September 3. The important declarations of President Xi Jinping according to which justice prevauded, peace will prevail, and the people will prevail the prevail and the wisdom of a statesman. The Slovak part is firmly determined to deepen the Slovaquian-China strategic partnership, supports the global governance initiative and hopes to strengthen exchanges between the parties with China. During the meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Han Zheng said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore 35 years ago, the two countries have always treated themselves as equal, respected themselves, learned from each other and obtained mutual benefits and win-win results. In June of this year, President Xi Jinping held a friendly meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, making strategic plans for the development of China-Singapore relations in the next phase. China is ready to work with Singapore to jointly implement significant common understanding affected by the leaders of the two countries and advance bilateral relations. The global governance initiative published by President Xi Jinping meets the urgent needs of today's world and will not be considered general recognition of the international community. Gan Kim Yong congratulated the success of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's resistance war against Japanese aggression, spoke positively about the global governance initiative and said that the economic prospects of China remain healthy in the long term with enormous development potential. Noting the great prospects of cooperation in Singapore-Chine, it is anxious to deepen and expand practical cooperation while improving friendly exchanges between the two countries.

