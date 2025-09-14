There is no Adili Jokowi and Gibran in 17 + 8 requests from the people, who is behind?

Gelora.co – The requests for prosecution of the 7th Indonesian president, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi) and the vice-president of Makzrakan, Gibran Rakabum Rakabum, did not exist in 17 + 8 requests from the people.

In fact, the request for Jokowi proceedings and imprecision Gibran has been rolled up for a long time until it has increased the national political temperature to several degrees.

According to an intelligence observer, Sri Radjasa Chandra, there was a change in narration of a demonstration initially initiated by the Revolution of the Indonesian people.

Over time, he said, there was a change on the social media page which was dissolved the DPR.

Inevitably, it is contrary where the DPR is necessary to dismiss Gibran, on the other hand, there is an attempt to dissolve the DPR.

“Of course, we can see who is behind the narrative change. To continue to appear 17 + 8,” he said in the YouTube channel for TV justice forum, citing the week of September 14, 2025.

The demonstration which later led to chaos until the action of looting a certain number of officials and members of the DPR was called political terrorism.

“The incident was psychologically, beaten. They now think, how to raise the dismissal of Gibran in the DPR forum when security for themselves is not maintained or they are treated in the form of looting,” he said.

He also examined that 17 + 8 requests should be questioned if there is a conduct so that the problem that is really confronted with this nation is neglected.

For this reason, the request in 17 + 8 is the inheritance of the old power.

“Everything empties in one, Jokowi must be responsible. It is therefore not an inheritance of the new government,” he said.

17 + 8 The requirements of the people are various aspirations and insistence to the people who circulate in the demonstrations and riots of Indonesia August 2025 on social networks.

These requests are a summary of various requests and pressures circulating on social networks in recent days

Meanwhile, the question of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka began with the retired forum of TNI soldiers who made eight proposals, one of which was the change of vice-president by the MPR.

Their reason: the decision of the Constitutional Court linked to article 169 The letter Q of the electoral law is envisaged to violate the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power.

As for the content of 17 + 8 Rakuat complaints as follows:

Content 17 short -term requests

Some important points of these 17 requests include:

– To President Prabowo: Tarrow the TNI of civil backup, stop criminalizing the demonstrators, forms of cases of violations of human rights violations.

– In the Indonesian Parliament: cancel the increases in salary / allowance, to open the transparency of the budget and encourage the honorary DPR agency to take measures against problematic members.

– To the President General of Political Parties: Fresh executives are contrary to ethics, announce a commitment to the people and open a dialogue room with the students.

– to the national police: free demonstrators detained, to stop the violence and the legal processes of the members who violate human rights.

– At TNI: return immediately to the barracks, keep the internal discipline and make sure you do not intervene in civil affairs.

– At the ministry of the economic sector: make sure that wages are achievable, prevent mass layoffs and open dialogue with unions.

Content of 8 long -term requests

While 8 long -term requests include massive reforms in the political, legal sector, for the economic sector. Some of the points of them:

– DPR reform by independent audit, reject former corrupters and the elimination of special facilities.

– Reform of political parties with the transparency of the financial statements and the strengthening of the opposition.

– Tax reforms to be fairer, including political assessments that annoy the people.

– First act of divorce of corrupt assets and strengthen the independence of KPK.

– Revision of the police law for the decentralization of functions.

– Disconnect the TNI mandate from civil projects such as Food Estate.

– Strengthen Komnas ham and other independent institutions.

– Examine economic and employment policies, including the evaluation of the law on labor creation. ***