



Utah Spencer Cox governor also explained how the investigators determined that Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk, had been radicalized, pointing to the game and dark Internet culture as potential factors that have contributed to a change.

COX SUR CNNS State of the Union on Sunday gave more details on his comment to the Wall Street Journal last week that Robinson had been deeply indoctrinated by the left ideology, suggesting that it came from conversations Robinson had with friends.

In an interview on NBCS meets the press with Kristen Welker. Added Cox, according to the family and the people who interviewed, he comes from a conservative family but his ideology was very different from his family and therefore in part.

Robinson, said Cox, does not cooperate with the authorities, but they were able to glean important information from family, friends and acquaintances.

Cox suggested that things have changed for Robinson after abandoning Utah State University.

It seemed to happen a little after that after his return to the southern part of Utah. Obviously, there were many games, friends who confirmed that there was a kind of deep and dark internet culture, reddit culture and these other dark internet places where this person was going in depth. You have seen this on the boxes. The memory that is happening in our society today, he told NBC.

In an interview with ABCS this week with Martha Raddatz, Cox also confirmed information that knowledge joked online with Robinson in the photos published by the FBI during manhunt.

These conversations were permanently occurring. And they didn't think it was actually him, everything was joking until he admitted that it was in fact him, he said.

COX, who appeared in a trio of Sunday shows to offer new details on the investigation, said he was doing it because the White House had asked him.

I’m no longer doing a lot of national media and it was the encouragement of the White House that I’m on this program this morning, he told Raddatz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-administration-charlie-kirk-news-09-14-25

