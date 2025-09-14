Politics
Prince William risks fracturing his relationship “with the British government if he disputes the advice
Prince William could face constitutionally agitated waters if he follows the comments attributed to him about the disputed advice from future prime ministers, said a leading royal author.
In her book Power and the Palace, Valentine Low tells how a prince's 2021 profile in Sunday Times told that William had told his friends that when he is king, there would be more private and robust advice.
This more difficult approach would contrast with the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was above politics and which is very far there.
The remarks were linked to the fallout from the extension of the Parliament in 2019, when Boris Johnson sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to Balmoral to guarantee the consent of Queen Elizabeth.
Prince William risks constitutionally agitated waters if he disputes government councils
|
Getty
Asked about these statements, Mr. Low told GB News: Well, that's what he said he said to his friends.
I talked to someone in Whitehall, and you probably know the quote. They said, if you think about it for only 30 seconds, that's a stupid thing to say.
Mr. Low wondered if William had consulted advisers before making this remark. I wonder, when William said that, he consulted his private secretary, did he really think? Because there is no doubt, the advice of a Prime Minister to a sovereign – it is not advice in the sense of the word you and I think.
His advice is there to follow. It's like an instruction. And if you start to question it or say, “Why do you advise me?” I think it could cause all kinds of problems.
Prince William photographed with Queen Elizabeth II
|
Getty
This could certainly lead to a very jumped relationship between the King and the Prime Minister, the King and the Government, if you really start stimulating advice, not only by questioning it.
The royal author warned that such a position would strongly depend on the political context. If the monarchy has the upper hand and they start difficult advice, it could be really, really stormy.
But if the monarchy does not have the upper hand and strong governments, there is no way to challenge the advice. They just had to do what they said.
On the other hand, King Charles did everything possible to be accommodating to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, said Mr. Low, aware of his past reputation as a prince of galls interference.
King Charles is “accommodating” to Keir Starmer, low complaints
|
Getty
He added: You can see that in the way he was so accommodating at the invitation to Donald Trump for a second state visit. It is fundamentally unprecedented. And once again, it is not the king's advice, either the advice of the Prime Minister, but you know, there may have been a certain and on this subject.
If the palace had had doubts, it could have caused a few rots behind the scenes. But I think it is quite clear that, although in private, they could have raised an eyebrow, on the surface, they said, absolutely, extend the standard invitation and welcome President Trump with open arms. So yes, Charles does everything possible to be useful.
Thinking about William, Mr. Low concluded: my suspicion is that William Ramera of this position with regard to the reality of being king.
He will not question or question the advice, but if he does, the future seems very unpredictable.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/royal/prince-william-government-royal-family-relationship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft invest $ 30 million in the UK AI sector BBC News
- Gaza City bombing is exacerbated
- Telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi President of Russia
- Trump-Xe is running in Focus, China to review the exports of Tiktok Tech, the intellectual property license | What we know so far
- Coaching staff named after 2026 US Olympic men's hockey team
- Body Cam shows 50k $ damage to vandal-caused school
- Watch: Former CDC doctor says we're on track to see the rise in preventable diseases under Kennedy
- Donald Trump says to Kate Middleton “ You You Beautiful '' during the state visit
- The profile of Erick Thohir that Prabowo went from the Minister of Bumn to the Menpora
- Mens Tennis Set to participate in the Harvard invitation this weekend
- Two earthquakes in southern Japan today: What do you know
- Adding more questions to the citizenship test in the last step to redo the legal immigration process