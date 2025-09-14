Prince William risks fracturing his relationship “with the British government if he disputes the advice

Prince William could face constitutionally agitated waters if he follows the comments attributed to him about the disputed advice from future prime ministers, said a leading royal author.

In her book Power and the Palace, Valentine Low tells how a prince's 2021 profile in Sunday Times told that William had told his friends that when he is king, there would be more private and robust advice.

This more difficult approach would contrast with the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was above politics and which is very far there. The remarks were linked to the fallout from the extension of the Parliament in 2019, when Boris Johnson sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to Balmoral to guarantee the consent of Queen Elizabeth.

Asked about these statements, Mr. Low told GB News: Well, that's what he said he said to his friends. I talked to someone in Whitehall, and you probably know the quote. They said, if you think about it for only 30 seconds, that's a stupid thing to say. Mr. Low wondered if William had consulted advisers before making this remark. I wonder, when William said that, he consulted his private secretary, did he really think? Because there is no doubt, the advice of a Prime Minister to a sovereign – it is not advice in the sense of the word you and I think. His advice is there to follow. It's like an instruction. And if you start to question it or say, “Why do you advise me?” I think it could cause all kinds of problems.

This could certainly lead to a very jumped relationship between the King and the Prime Minister, the King and the Government, if you really start stimulating advice, not only by questioning it. The royal author warned that such a position would strongly depend on the political context. If the monarchy has the upper hand and they start difficult advice, it could be really, really stormy. But if the monarchy does not have the upper hand and strong governments, there is no way to challenge the advice. They just had to do what they said. On the other hand, King Charles did everything possible to be accommodating to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, said Mr. Low, aware of his past reputation as a prince of galls interference.

