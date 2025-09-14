



Cleta Mitchell, president of the Election Integrity Network, speaks at a press conference at the stages of the Chamber of the American Capitol to present the “safeguarding of the eligibility of American voters (Save)”, which would require proof of American citizenship to vote to vote in the federal elections, on May 8, 2024.

The biggest history of this week for democracy has not occurred in a courtroom, a legislative chamber or a government agency. It happened on a Utah university campus.

Even before we knew the identity of the shooter, President Donald Trump and some of his best allies used the horrible murder of the influential the conservative activist Charlie Kirk to call for a wide repression of progressive political activity while Jacob Kutson of Docket Kutson democracy.

Friday morning, Trump's comments in which he declared that he “does not care” with the political violence perpetrated by the right was perhaps even more disturbing. Jacob has made these remarks in the context of the President's efforts since his return according to right to reward the right -wing violence, including forgiving the attackers of January 6 and to hinder governments' efforts to follow and defend themselves against extremism.

Of course, the effort to remove political opposition to Trump is difficult to separate from the effort to make more difficult for certain groups of Americans to vote. Matt Cohen de Democracy Docket took the short step at Capitol Hill Thursday for an anti-vanishing rally, where Cleta Mitchell, the far-right lawyer who played a key role in Trump's attempt to overthrow 2020, urged the congress to adopt a “Super Save Act” a version of Turbo-CHARGED from the deletion of Monster approved GOP-CONTROLLED HOUSE IN APRIL.

Mitchell said that she wanted legislators to “codify” the thrust of the Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) to paint through the roles of state voters in pursuit of non-citizens. And Jim SAKSA de Democracy Docket offered more details on this effort Thursday, confirming that the Ministry of Justice, which put pressure on the states to put the data from the voters, share with the DHS. Collaboration will help DHS “prevent illegal foreigners from corrupting our democratic process of republics,” DHS spokesperson told Jim: “The elections exist for the American people to choose their leaders, not illegal foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Republicans are also working to generate the middle of next year by restarting the districts of the house in their favor in as many states as possible. Jen Rice de Democracy Docket kept us aware of the Missouri events, where the GOP sent a new card to the Governor's office on Friday which gives them a seat to the additional room at the expense of the black voters in Kansas City. Jen also worked with our graphic team to create an in-depth overview exactly how and where the recent GERRYMANDER of Texas which could give the Republicans five other seats in the diluted congress the power of minority voters by dispersing them in separate districts with white-conservative majorities.

One of the rare viable legal tools remaining to stop these attacks against the voting power of black and brown voters is article 2 of the law on voting rights, which prohibits racial discrimination in the vote. It is therefore not surprising that, as Jim explained on Tuesday, the Republicans attack him from all angles. Thanks to a friendly supreme court, an upcoming case of Louisiana could lead to a decision which makes the historic law on civil rights, almost useless to protect the minority voting rights.

Addressing Jim, a leading historian offered a disturbing taken: now saw one of the various periods of return on democracy of resistance to democracy.

