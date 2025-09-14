



On September 4, 2025, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Lejimet Assificely in Beijing With Serbian President Aleksandar Vui, Vietnamese President Luong Cuongand Speaker of the National Assembly The Republic of Korea (Rok) Woo Won-Shik In China for the Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and Anti-Fascist World War. During the meeting with Aleksandar Vui, Zhao Leji said that President Xi JinpingPaid a successful visit to Serbia during the Maylast year, and well with President Aleksandar Vui, guided China-Serbia relations on a new trip to a community with a shared future in the new era. China strongly appreciates the firm commitment of President Aleksandar Vui to friendly cooperation with China, and is ready to work with Serbia to implement significant common understanding affected by the two heads of state, maintain firm mutual support, strengthen exchanges and cooperation between legislative organizations and promote the greater development of bilateral relations. Aleksandar Vui said that the day before, the world has witnessed great achievements by the Chinese people under the direction of President Xi Jinping. The Chinese people are invincible. The Serbian people are deeply proud to have a friend like China. Serbia supports the global governance initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, firmly supports China in the safeguarding of its fundamental interests and is delighted to further strengthen bilancing and multilateral cooperation with China. During his meeting with Luong Cuong, Zhao Leji said that in the morning, the secretary general and president Xi Jinping and President Luong Cuonghad a cordial meeting. China and Vietnam have always joined the socialist path adapted to their respective national conditions. China is ready to work with Vietnam to continue the results of the visit of Secretary General Xi Jinping in Vietnam in April this year, improve strategic mutual trust, maintain firm mutual support and work together for development and revitalization. The NPCOF China is strengthening exchanges with the Vietnam National Assembly and provides positive contributions to advance the construction of a Chinese-Vietnam community with a common future according to a categorical meaning. Luong Cuongsaid that under the leadership of the Communist Party of the Chinacentral Committee with comrade Xi Jinping in his heart, the Chinese people have created great development miracles. Vietnam is working with China to implement the common understanding of the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, maintain close exchanges between legislative organizations and promote the continuous development of Vietnam-China relations. During the meeting with Woo Won-Shik, Zhao Leji said that China and Therokare are not only close neighbors but also cooperation partners. In June of this year, President Xi Jinping received a telephone call with President Lee Jae-Myung, during which they reached an important joint understanding, raising the strategic cooperative partnership of China-Rok at a higher level. Chinese to work with Rok, under the strategic direction of the two heads of state, to promote the development of suspended, healthy and stable bilateral relations. NPCOF China is ready to maintain close exchanges with the National Assembly of ROK on legal guarantees for practical cooperation between the two countries and better increase the development of China-Rok relations. Woo Won-Shikcongratulate China when the commemoration is successful on September 3. He said Rok very appreciates Xi Jinping's important vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity. He said that in current circumstances, China Rokand should strengthen communication and cooperation to advance bilateral relations towards greater maturity and stability. Thérocational assembly is willing to make active effects in this regard.

