The call “ sober '' of the governor of Utah Cox with Trump against the assassination of Charlie Kirk





Washington – The Governor of Utah said on Sunday that he had received an appeal that gives President Trump to think after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and that the PREZ was not mistaken to have submitted to himself and other Gop Pols.

Trump, 79, sounded Governor Spencer Cox, 50, after the Republican governor held a press conference on Friday to update the public on the capture of the alleged killer of Kirk, said Cox.

The president clearly indicated that he was “angry” against what happened to Kirk, a friend who played a decisive role in the spread of conservatism to young Americans, the governor said.

On Sunday, the governor of Utah Spencer Cox said that President Trump had been graceful with him about his management of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Nbc

“It was a long conversation, by the way. We talked about a lot of things. But it was very sober,” the Governor of Utah told CNN's “state of the Union”.

Anchor Dana Bash questioned Cox on a report in the Atlantic magazine who said that Trump said to Cox at the time: “You know, the type of person who would do something like that to Charlie Kirk would like to do it to us.”

Cox said to Bash de Trump: “He is not wrong.

“I mean, he knows better than anyone. As a person who was literally injured by a bullet, I mean, a thumb fraction of killing a year ago, he understands it better than anyone. ”

The state of the Goper hive did not confirm that the president told him that but seemed to corroborate him and put this feeling to anger at the assassination of Kirk, 31 years old.

Kirk, a 31 -year -old conservative infector, joined students from the University of Utah Valley when he was shot in the neck. AP

“”[Trump] Also mentioned several times that he was grateful to the press conference and the message we have shared, “said Cox.” And therefore I am grateful to have spoken of non-violence.

“I understand that he is also very angry. And I understand. He is his close personal friend, and anger is a normal reaction. ”

Conservative Kirk was fatally shot dead on Wednesday when he was addressed to students at the University of Utah Valley as part of his “American tour”.

Trump would have been deeply touched by the murder of Kirk. Pool / Abaca / Shutterstock

After a 33 -hour man hunt for the Kirk killer, the authorities arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, in the massacre. Robinson, a student from the Commercial School, Business Electrician and a devoted Mormon of the Onery, did not cooperate, said Cox.

Trump publicly called Robinson to face the death penalty and criticized the “radical left” to have allegedly influenced him at the point of murder. Cox said Robinson was “deeply indoctrinated in left ideology”.

Cox, who clashed with the Republican President in the past, said Trump thanked him “several times for my words” on Kirk's assassination and that the White House had asked him to make a blitz of the Sunday show.

The Utah government had supported the Texas Ted Cruz senator on Trump in the republican presidential primary in 2016, saying that Trump is neither goodness nor kindness.

Cox told NBC on Sunday “Meet the Press”, “the White House asked us to go up and talk about this because they are worried about the escalation that happens there.”

Cox blamed social media for helping to radicalize people to the point of violence. AP

The Utah Republican stressed that he wanted the media to highlight Trump's call on non-violence following the tragic attack.

[Kirk] was a defender of non-violence. This is how I would like to see people react, “the president told journalists on Thursday.

Cox faced a flame return of certain right figures, including Steve Bannon, on his call to alleviate rhetoric.

Start your day with everything you need to know

Morning Report provides the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Thank you for registering!

The governor, hitting a conciliatory tone on Sunday, recognized: “Mr. Bannon is angry, and rightly so. ”

The Governor of Utah blamed social media at least in part to poison political discourse in the country.

“I believe that social media has played a direct role in each attempt at assassination and assassination that we have seen in the past five, six years. There is no questions in my mind,” Cox to “Meet The Press” of NBC on Sunday.

“Cancer is probably not a strong enough word. What we did above all to our children, it took us a decade to realize how bad these algorithms are. And we do everything in Utah. First state of the nation a few years ago to pass a complete reform.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/14/us-news/utah-gov-coxs-sobering-call-with-trump-over-charlie-kirk-assassination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos