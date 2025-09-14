Prabowo rushes to consolidate his power after riots

CONSOLIDATION:

The Indonesian president used the time to replace the figures of former president Jokowis with faithful allies

By removing the Indonesian Minister of Finance and towards demonstration requests, the head of the greatest economy in Southeast Asia rushes to restore public confidence while entering a chance to install loyalists after deadly riots last month, according to experts.

The demonstrations which were triggered by low wages, unemployment and anger against sumptuous legislators increased after the spread of a paramilitary police vehicle on a delivery motorcycle driver.

The riots that followed, which, according to the rights defending groups, left at least 10 dead and hundreds of detainees, were the largest of the Indonesian President Prabowo Sub-Sub-Sub-Sub-Sub-Sub, and the ex-general is now asking the public to restore their confidence in his government.

Photo: AFP

He swore a difficult action to the police who ran over 21 years old, Affan Kurniawan, in return on the housing allowances of the legislators, and withdrew five ministers on Monday, including the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

We can read this as a damage control after the spell of public anger, in particular … the poorly directed budgetary efficiency, said Rani Septyarini, a researcher at the center of economic and legal studies.

Prabowo focused on costly social mega-projects funded by generalized budget cuts that have already expressed the demonstrations in February. Its flagship policies include a free meal program and a new sovereign fund.

The new Indonesian Minister of Finance, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, said on Wednesday that he would inject an unprecedented billion in the economy to stimulate growth and calm public anger with a simmer.

Prabowo considers this problem as something that must be seriously expected, said Airlangga Pribadi Kusman, political analyst at Airlangga University. He wants to prevent other damage.

Prabowo has reached victory in recent elections and has maintained a high approval note of more than 80% 100 days after its entry into office in October of last year, according to polls.

However, the demonstrations were increasingly angry with the country's political elite, with crowds burning buildings and looting homes of politicians.

This shows that the public has a real legitimate problem with this administration, said Airlangga.

However, the Indonesian chief used the reshuffle to replace the officials linked to the former popular Indonesian president Joko Widodo, more commonly known as Jokowi, with his own people.

Sri Mlyani served for eight years under Jokowi, while Purbaya is close to the main economic adviser to the Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan government, a former Prabowo military colleague.

Prabowo uses the time to slowly consolidate his political power by erasing the influence of Jokowis, said Virdika Rizky Utama, a political researcher at the Think Tank Para Syndicate.

The Indonesian State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi last Monday last week, said the replacements were the right people for work.

The presidential palace did not respond to a request for AFP comments.

To regain public confidence, experts claim that the former Prabowo son -in -law of the deceased dictator Suharto must fill a gap in wealth in expansion and weaken democracy in a nation known for a long time for dynastic politics which only emerged from autocracy in the 1990s.

What we need is the determination of the president, a political will and real progress, said Airlangga.

By installing loyalists to supervise the budget and security, Prabowo seems to try to maintain its flagship programs, rather than changing the course.

Trusting well -known people becomes the key to security [his] Politicians said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency, adding that hired people came from circles closest to Prabowos.

Prabowo will be more comfortable to move forward if its flagship programs are managed by trust figures, he added.

We still do not know if the new hits of Prabowos are up to the improvement of the life of the Indonesians.

While Sri Mlyani has experienced stays at the World Bank and IMF, Purbaya is a relatively unknown finance professional who immediately praised Prabowos Ambitious Growth Objective of 8% per year as achievable.

Their competence, experience and technological skills must still be demonstrated, said Wasisto.

Some say that Prabowo should change course on its social projects while the country is struggling with stagnant wages and an increase in unemployment.

If the corrections are timid … The perception of justice will worsen and social pressure will continue, said Rani.

The conciliation movements and a call to CALM seem to have bought Prabowo's time, but without approaching the root of public anger, analysts say that another inflammatory incident could trigger greater protests.

It will be a bomb in time, said Virdika. If things accumulate, it will explode.