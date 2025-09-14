Xi Jinping is in a race against time to ensure her inheritance in China

Xi Jinping directed the military parade for the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in Pekn (Reuters / Tingshu Wang)

The Chinese military parade which was a subject of conversation in the world last week was more than a simple exhibition. It was a statement that the Chinese LDER Xi Jinping He looks in a race against time to ensure his place in history.

For XI, who has just been 72 years old, Unification with Taiwn is not only a political target, but the jewel of the crown which will exceed Mao Zedong And consolidate his reputation as a larger LDER in the modern history of China.

The moment and the staging of the parade underlined this urgency, a demonstration of power before an audience of foreigners and CMARES in a commemorative event of great importance in Pekn.

Mao, founder of the popular Chinese Republic, unified the country under the communist regime, But leave it poor and isolated.

The XI mission is to finish the work that officially put in the Chinese civil war which would face the Communists against the nationalists and to annex the island of Taiwn to ensure their place in the Panthen of the Party.

But waiting is dangerous. Within the Chinese Communist Party, loyalty is transactional and the rivals are constantly attentive to weaknesses.

In 2012, for example, Bo xilaiA rising star and an ancient ally close to XI, has undergone each dramatic and very public. The SCNDALO could have consumed XI, but it transformed it into an opportunity, using each of BO to consolidate their own promotion.

This episode remains a warning in Pekn's Lite politics: power should never vacillate; The impulse should never fade.

More than a day after XI has eliminated or marginalized almost all of his rivals and maneuvered to obtain a third term. However, he continues to reign with the urgency of someone who knows how much things can change.

Armored vehicles that carry YJ-15 hypersnic missiles during a military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Japanese Chinese War in Pekn, China (Reuters / Maxim Shemetov)

Abroad, the strategic equation also changes.

During the, Pekn has an advantage in hypersnic weapons, anti-man industrial production missiles. AREOS and Chinese defense systems have been designed to threaten American carriers' attack groups and complicate allied operations in East and North Asia.

But Washington could soon fill this gap. The Pentagon requires nearly $ 7,000 million to finance the hypersnic missile program During the year 2024-2025, while private companies accelerate innovation in reusable evidence and proof banks.

The American navy reuses the destroyers of the Zumwalt class for its hyperspal system Conventional rapid strikewhich provides the navy for its first Martima platform capable of performing hypersnic attacks. Demonstrations in the new system are previously carried out as soon as the program reaches its maturity.

Each step reduces the military advantage of China.

The American Naval Construction also seeks its Renaissance.

The industrial rivalry between China and the United States is a similar story.

China is currently dominating global commercial shipbuilding, a dual use base that also supports naval expansion.

A recent SERC analysis that a single Chinese naval manufacturer built more ships by tonnage in 2024 than the whole American industry since the Second World War. Requests for foreign ships support this construction capacity, which can quickly rotate naval platforms.

This advantage remained in 2025. XI has this industrial base to give China an advantage in a future conflict on Taiwn.

However, Investments in the United States and its allies in shipbuilding are beginning to react.

The Trump administration has created an office in the White House dedicated to repairing American shipbuildingWhile the Pentagon requested $ 47 billion for the construction of naval ships in its annual budget.

Japan and South KoreaThe two important naval manufacturers have also discussed significant resources to their naval construction capacity, recognizing changes in power structures in East and North Asia. American policy recently visited the two pass to ensure greater aid for the impetus of the United States construction capacity.

The Chinese population was reduced by around two million people in 2023 (Reuters / Go Nakamura)

A more urgent is the demographic clock. The Chinese population was reduced by around two million people in 2023, the second consecutive annual decrease because births fell nine million, half of the level 2017.

The cohort of reduced working age, while the number of people over the age of 60 will increase up to approximately a third of the Chinese population in the mid -2030s. This supposes an important ballast for growth and a burden for social systems.

The demographer is not the destination, but compresses the deadlines for LDERES who wish to ensure their strategic profits.

There is a last problem that is often overlooked. The most effective political war system in the modern era is capitalism, the competition engine which rewards adaptation and punishes failure.

The United States continues to have a unique and deep capacity for creative destruction: constantly generates companies and ideas that stimulate growth and long -term reinvention.

This dynamism is Catholic, decentralized and often uncomfortable. However, it is still the strategic asset of the United States: it can restructure industries, extend innovative technologies and absorb impacts faster than any system led centrally.

China can imitate many things, but cannot easily reproduce this ecosystem Promoted by the risk capital market, tolerance for failure and rapid reallocation.

All this explains why Xi wants the world to believe that China's boom is unstoppable and that Taiwn's unification is inevitable.

But the inevitability is short. Pekn's approach to win without fighting, which implies coercion in the gray area, economic influence and a progressive approach and the salami of territorial affirmations in the South Sea of ​​China, has worked because it is based on patience and subtlety. How much he accelerates XI, more risk performs a calculation error.

An attempt forced to seize Taiwn will be the most dangerous bet of his mandate. If the popular liberation army vacillates, the consequences will be serious: strategic humiliation abroad, political turbulence in the country and end of the account of inevitability which supports the authority of the party.

The greatest victory of Sun Tzu He is the one who is won without fighting, but only when time favors patience. For Xi Jinping, time is not on its side.

