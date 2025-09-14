



Assam: PM Narendra Modi sets the foundation stone of the polypropylene plant in Golaghat. The factory should stimulate industrial growth and generate employment in the region.

Golaghat (Assam): Prime Minister Narendre modified launched a strong attack on the Congress party during his visit to Numaligarh in Assam on Sunday, accusing him of pushing the state to insurrection and demographic imbalance for political purposes. Addressing a massive public rally, Prime Minister Modi declared that the Congress had “supported infiltrators for the voting bank policy”, while the government led by the BJP was focused on development, cultural preservation and making ASSAM a key player in the India travel to autonomy. “The infiltration was encouraged and the demographic identity of Assam was endangered under the regime of the congress. For decades, the congress fed the insurrection and instability in the state. It was our government which has brought peace, development and recognition to Assams Rich Heritage,” said Modi. Stone foundation laid for Rs 18,000 Projets The Prime Minister's remarks occurred when he threw the foundation stone for a series of development and energy projects worth 18,000 believes in the Golaghat district. The centerpiece of these initiatives is the new polypropylene factory of the Numaligarh refinery, which should considerably increase the petrochemical sector in Assam and generate thousands of employment possibilities. Petroleum products produced from here give strength to the development of the India. This new factory will accelerate industrial growth and benefit young people from Assam, Modi said. The role of Assam in “Atmanirbhar Bharat” Stressing the growing assams in the India energy roadmap, Modi has spoken of its role in the realization of the vision of “Atmirni Bharat” (Autonomous India). He pointed out that India must reduce dependence on energy imports by pressing internal resources and investing in green energy. The government is now launching the National Mission to Explore Deep Water to explore unusual oil and gas reserves in India maritime areas. Bamboo ethanol factory to stimulate rural economy Another key initiative unveiled during the visit was an ethanol factory based in bamboo, aimed at benefiting local farmers and tribal communities. Under the congress, the reduction of bamboo could win you in prison. We have deleted this ban. Today, bamboo creates subsistence opportunities, said Modi, adding that the factory would bring 200 breakers of rupees per year to the local economy. PM expresses its gratitude for the support of Assam Expressing the gratitude of Assam's support, concluded Modi, Assam occupies a special place in my heart. Today marks a new step in our trip to an Assam Viksit, Viksit Bharat. Read also:

