Trump's attack on Harvard was strangely similar to the Watergate investigation





After President Donald Trump threatened Harvard with the loss of $ 2.2 billion in federal research funds and the exclusion of foreign students to extort the university to give him control of his main academic functions, the American district judge Allison D. Burroughs granted Harvard a summary judgment in his civil action against the Trump administration to have shed his rights virtue of the first amendment and various federal laws.

The initial threat of the administration asked, among other things, to control who can teach which subjects can be taught, how they can be taught and which students can be admitted to Harvard.

The main obstacle to such a prosecution, of course, is the decision of the unprecedented Supreme Court which grants presidential immunity.

In the opinion of Burroughs, the court relied on undisputed facts (as it must grant a summary judgment) which, taken together, would also support a criminal prosecution against Trump for extortion and the conspiracy in order to defraud the government.

As a special deputy prosecutor of Watergate, I investigated the administrations of Nixon, the alleged use of federal machines available against those of his list of enemies. As explained in the Watergate Special Pursuit Force Report, the office has investigated a concerted effort to use government resources for illegitimate and political purposes for conspiracy to fraud the United States in violation of title 18, USC 371.

These surveys have never resulted in accusation acts due to a lack of evidence beyond reasonable doubt about the critical element of corrupt intention. For example, the Office has decided not to continue the tax audits intended for people on the list of enemies of Richard Nixons, because there was no insufficient evidence that these audits were launched as a political compensation against the taxpayers in question.

Likewise, Trump used anti -Semitism that would have practiced at university as justification of a demanding control of Harvard. Burroughs, however, judged that an examination of the administrative file makes it difficult to conclude something other than that [the government] Used anti -Semitism as a smoke screen for a targeted and ideologically motivated assault on this first university in the country.

The court took charge of its conclusion of an assault with ideological motivation against Harvard, in part, on the admissions of Trumps. The judge, for example, quoted Trumps Truth Social post accusing Harvard of having hired almost all allowances, radical, idiots and birds that are only capable of teaching students.

The court also concluded that the trigger for the elimination of the federal funding of Harvards was reprisals of Trump in response to the university exercising its right protected to file a complaint against the administration. The cited judge prevails over the declarations of the oval office, including his assertion that each time [Harvard] struggle[s]They lose additional $ 250 million.

Coupled with Trumps admissions, the court also concluded that anti -Semitism was a screen of pretextual smoke based on the following undisputed facts:

1) The correspondence of governments does not hide the ideological disagreements of governments with Harvard,

2) The lack of evidence that the government had information on the prevalence of anti -Semitism in Harvard before freezing the subsidies,

3) the absence of a single document … which indicates that [the administration] weighed the value of research funded by a particular subsidy in order to fight against anti -Semitism, and

4) Zero evidence that the government has examined the efforts of Harvards before and in progress to fight against anti -Semitism.

This anti -Semitism was nothing more than a pretext was also supported by the undisputed evidence that the administration ignored the legislative requirements of title VI before freezing the federal subsidies of Harvards. The administrative file does not contain any evidence of an opinion of non-compliance, an evaluation according to which compliance could not be carried out by voluntary means, an audience, a conclusion on the file or a report to the congress.

In short, there is an incontestable overwhelming evidence of fraudulent intention and inappropriate objective, the key elements to prove extortion and fraud. These undisputed facts show that Trump did not continue a legitimate government effort against Harvard to fight against anti -Semitism. Instead, Trump was motivated by political reprisals and reprisals.

In accordance with the supreme court subsidy of absolute presidential immunity for the official executive actions, actions against Harvard are fulfilled with the appearance of official acts. Trump published multiple presidential decrees, he created a multi-agencies working group to combat anti-Semitism, and he ordered various executive offices to take unjustified actions against Harvard.

The justification for this absolute presidential immunity, according to chief judge John Roberts, is to ensure that the president can effectively undertake his constitutionally designated functions, free from pressure or undue distortions. However, as the Harvard affair shows, the practical effect of absolute immunity is that a twisted president can undertake penal acts without responsibility for the criminal justice system.

This was not the case in Watergate. The obstruction of Nixons to the Watergate criminal investigation included multiple official acts for which he would have been charged but for President Gerald Ford Pardon. For example, the act which led to the resignation of Nixons was his management through a subordinate to ask the CIA officials to call the FBI and to ask his investigation into the introduction to national security problems.

Under the current decision of the Supreme Court, the obstructive acts of Nixons could not have constituted the basis of a criminal prosecution. Indeed, Nixon would not have had to isolate himself from the FBI by asking someone else to call the CIA. He could have dropped the phone and asked the FBI to close the Watergate investigation, and Nixon would never have had to resign from the presidency.

