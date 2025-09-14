Former Jokowi President was inaugurated, a red catering oil factory in Deli Serdang Mangkrak – Deser News

Deli Serdang, Delernews.com

The first red meal oil factory in Indonesia in the village of Pagar Merbau II, district of Pagar Merbau, Deli Serdang Regency, seems empty of activity.

Thus monitoring the media crew at the factory which was inaugurated by former president Joko Widodo, Friday (12/09/2025).

If the factory would have made production in late August 2025. But so far there has been no sign of operation again.

The factory conditions which had already been inaugurated by President Joko Widodo with the Minister of Bumn, the Minister of Cooperatives and the main official of the State and PTPN officials were very calm.

According to local residents, they have never seen the factory produced and the employees who had been recruited had also returned to their village.

In the past, there were residents, how many children worked the Red Dining Oil Factory, but only worked a few days after its layoff. Because it is not clear that the children returned home, said Rusli, a local resident. Sunday 14/9/2025.

Roni Lesmana Maneger The factory when he confirmed that the red meal oil plant had been blocked, he admitted that there were currently obstacles in the production and marketing of production according to orders.

We have a stock of items, so about 10 tonnes of red meal oil that we sell at a higher price of approximately RP. 25,000 per kilo. It is expensive because the quality of finished products can be better than other meal oil products. The nutritional value is also higher. If you say that the factory in a standstill is not, yes, our production can increase compared to the previous 10 tonnes, it can now be 15 tonnes, said Roni.

When asked what is the obstacle, which is why production is not every day, Roni said that for marketing, there were still obstacles.

Indeed, for marketing, there are obstacles. Because the power of community buyers is also certain with prices that are even if the place is still standard. Regarding previous employees, there were indeed 30 people, but now there are only 10 people, he said.

Previously, the red meal oil factory at the fence of Merbau, Deli Serdang began to be built on 2/12/2022 then was established by the foundation stone by Menkop UKM Teten Masduki with the Koprasi Koprasi which managed the factory. The factory construction capital is worth an investment of 23 billion rupees.

Red consumption oil is produced to help people who, at the time, had trouble buying catering oil, because the price was expensive in the range of 20,000 and more per kilo. Red consumption oil is considered a solution to help the community because it can be sold to RP. 15,000 per kilo below the price of other meal oils.

For marketing, the plan is to work with the tenant of the Indonesian shopping center (Hippindo) and the initial plan will circulate in 2023. However, the activity will be postponed until it can only be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on March 14, 2024.

The Red Ding Oil Factory was built in North Sumatra up to 5 factories facilitated by the Kemenkop UKM and for Deli Serdang was the first time inaugurated by President Joko Widodo.

It is the first factory of red meal oil in Indonesia with a capacity of 10 tonnes of CPO per day with a red dining oil of 7.5 tonnes per day and can absorb the number of workers of 36 people.

The factory is managed by Pujakesuma Cooperative (Kopuja) in collaboration with PTPN Group and in the north of Sumatra, there are three factories of red catering oil with a production capacity of 10 tonnes of CPO and 7.5 tonnes of results per day, Pagar Merbau Deliserdang, Langkat Regency and Asahan Regency.

Three cooperatives are reliable by the Menkop managing the oil food factory, namely the prosperous Sawit cooperative greater than Langkat, Pujakesuma Farmers Cooperative in Deli Serdang and the Bukit Kijang Asahan Farmers cooperative.

The purchase of factory construction is supported by PTPN 3 and PTPN2. Including the transfer of engine technology and the capital support of LPDB Kemenkop UKM RI.

For the red catering oil factory in Pagar Merbau, Deli Serdang Regency, CPO raw materials are provided from the PTPN2 Palm Oil (PKS) factory which is next to the red restoration oil plant. This company is a national program of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Indonesia. Part of the pilot project was funded by the Palm plantation management agency (BPDPK) of 70 Billions. The end of the management of President Jokowi This project sank. Even residents of the Pagar Merbau district, Deli Serdang, did not have the time to know what red consumer oil looked like. (RN)