Congress is with Pak, encourages illegal immigration, encroachment: PM Modi

Guwahati: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of standing in Pakistan and alleged that the party had encouraged illegal immigrants and the encroachment of land by them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his speech during a public rally in Mangaldoi, north of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday. (AP)

Modi threw the foundation stones and the inaugurated health, connectivity and energy projects 18,530 CR and approached two events in Mangaldai and Numaligarh in Assam.

With the surveys of the assembly provided for in the state at the beginning of next year, Modi accused the Congress of having neglected the development of states and heroes like Lachit Barphukan and Bhupen Hazarika, and assured that the governments of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the center and at Assam correct these errors.

Congress is held with all these individuals and ideologies that are anti-india. When this party was in power, it remained silent when terrorism acts the country, Modi told the first public meeting in Mangaldai. Now when our armed forces have led the Sindoor operation, the congress instead of supporting our army was held with the Pakistan forces. The party has made countries resident part of its program. This is why you have to pay attention to the congress, he added.

The Mangaldais association is redone with ASSAM Agitation (1979-1985) against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Modi accused the congress of not having listened to the natives while allowing immigrants to enter the country and to encroach on land belonging to premises and religious places.

After the government of the BJP / NDA has come to power, we take measures against these stakeholders and the government of the state here launched a campaign to release these lands. We will not allow illegal infiltration and attempts to modify the demographic balance in the border areas occur, said Modi.

Indirectly targeting the Gandhi family, which is often accused by the BJP of having led the congress with a remote control by supporting a leader, Modi said that 1.4 billion people in the country were its remote control and that it has no other devices of this type that controlled it.

Modi accused the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress of questioning the decision centers to confer the Bharat Ratna in Bhupen Hazarika in January 2019. In an interview with a news agency, Kharge, who was the leader of the opposition to Lok Sabha at that time, had called the moving of the honor of the emblematic singer, of the composer, of the insurance filmmaker.

Modi recalled the rally of the remarks made by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 war with China when the neighborhood's forces were advancing towards Assam.

The injury caused by these words among the inhabitants of the northeast at the time has not yet been completely healed. And the current direction of the congress continues to spray salt on this injury, said Modi. I can tolerate a certain number of insults that have launched me … But when someone else is mistreated without shame, I cannot tolerate it. You tell me, was it bad to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika? Isn't it bad for Congress to question our decision?, He said. The PM targeted the congress on similar lines at the second public meeting in Numaligarh.

During the two events, the Prime Minister inaugurated and posed foundation stones in Assam of several major industrial infrastructures and projects 18,530 cr. The broadcasses of the center have before the surveys of the assembly in the state, which is scheduled for April-May next year and the BJP, which is at the helm now, hopes for a third consecutive victory.

In Mangaldai in the Darrang district, Modi threw the foundation stones for the 118.5 km long, a 2.9 km bridge over Brahmaputraconnectring Kuruwa (Darrang) with Narengi (Guwahati) and a medical college and a medical college at 430 cans with a general nurse and a medical college for nursing care and Midwifys (GNA).

Later in Numaligarh in the Golaghat district, Modi inaugurated the first 2nd generation bioethanol factory in the world using bamboo raw materials and laid the foundation stone of a polypropylene plant, which will be able to produce 360 ​​(KTPA) of the thermoplastic polymer, once finished.

In Darrang, I laid down the foundation stones of projects related to connectivity and health and I had the opportunity here to inaugurate and lay down basic projects on energy security. These efforts will strengthen efforts to develop ASAM, said Modi in Numaligarh.

Modi said that since India has developed at a rapid pace, its electricity energy needs, gas and fuels are increasing and leading to dependence on other countries to achieve them, which in turn results in enormous exchange sums.

Our money is used to create jobs in other countries and increase their foreign exchange income. This situation had to be changed. This is why India started to become independent on our energy needs. On a front, we are looking for deposits of natural gas and oil and we also increase our green energy capacities, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the emphasis would also be placed on the National Mission to Explore Deep Water to find deposits of gas and oil in the seas surrounding India.

Assam, which has large deposits of natural oil and gas and where a semiconductor factory also arrives, will play a big role in the development of the India, said Modi.