Trump claims that the drop in Memphis' crime rate is due to his orders





President Donald Trump has taken credit for a drop in crime rates in Memphis, Tennessee, saying that recent federal actions under his leadership are responsible for the city's progress.

He wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: “The only reason why the crime is somewhat dropped to Memphis is that the FBI and other members of the federal government, in my direction, have been working there for 5 months … But the real work of us has barely started. This happens after having made the official announcement that we come … only I can save them !!!”

Why it matters

Since Trump's Friday's announcement that he would deploy the National Guard to Memphis, as part of a broader national repression of crime, criticisms have stressed that, although the city has one of the worst crime rates in the country, it is currently lower than it has been in recent years.

The post of president claims to be responsible for justifying this decision for a new federal action.

What to know

In 2024, Memphis recorded around 2,500 violent crimes per 100,000 residents – the highest rate of Tennessee and among the country's worst, according to FBI data.

This level of violence was more than three times the national average and higher than that of other high crime cities, including St. Louis, Detroit and Baltimore.

But the crime rate of 2024 marked a decrease of 11% – which was in 2023 and 2022, according to data from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

When Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard on Fox News, he said that the mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, had made the decision.

But Young denied this, saying it was a “overestimation”. He said that he “does not think that is the way of reducing crime”, but added that he would work strategically to make sure that this happens in a way that really benefits and strengthens our community “.

In June, Trump deployed national guard troops in Los Angeles following violent protests, then in Washington, DC in August after alleging that the city had fallen into “Anarchy”.

He also expressed his interest in deploying national guard troops in other major cities, notably Baltimore, New Orleans and Chicago.

While the defenders claim that the support of the National Guard frees federal agents to focus on the basic tasks of the law enforcement, criticism and certain legal experts warn against military forces in national police roles and the risk of politicizing the military forces of the state.

President Donald Trump speaks with journalists before climbing the navy one on the southern lawn of the White House on September 11, 2025, in Washington DC, President Donald Trump speaks with journalists before climbing the navy One on the southern lawn of the White House on September 11, 2025, to Washington DC AP what people say people

The mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, posted on X on the weekend: “Yesterday morning, we learned that the governor and the president decided to place the national guard and other resources in Memphis, which they have the power to do. I want to be clear: I did not ask for the National Guard and I do not think that it is the way of reducing crime.

“However, the decision was made. As mayor, my commitment is to work strategically to ensure that this happens in a way that really benefits and strengthens our community.”

President Donald Trump said during his deployment announcement: “We are going to Memphis. Memphis is deeply disturbed, the mayor is happy, Democrat mayor. We will repair it as we did in Washington.”

In a statement published on Friday, the governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, said: “I was in close contact with the administration throughout the week and I will speak with President Trump this afternoon to develop the details of the mission.

“I am grateful for the president's unwavering support and commitment to provide all the resources necessary to serve the Memphians, and I can't wait to work with local officials and the police to continue to provide results.”

What happens next

The details on the calendar, the scope, the command and the legal authority for any deployment of the National Guard to Memphis were not published. Local leaders underlined the collaboration but declared that they had not asked for troops; State and federal officials said discussions were underway. Legal issues persist because previous deployments in other cities have aroused litigation as to whether federal troops can be sent without local consent.

