The main opposition party of Turkey, CHP, planned for the test of strength

The Turkish public recently familiarized with a legal term that could seal the fate of the largest opposition party, the Party of the Republican People or the CHP. “Mutlak Butlan” means an absolute nullity, referring to a situation where something is considered completely empty or invalid from the start.This is exactly what could happen on September 15, when the trial against the CHP ends.If the judges of the capital, Ankara, decide to declare the 38th Congress of the Party of the CHP Null and Null, all the reform leadership of the Party would lose its legitimacy. The oldest party in Turkey, which mobilized millions of people to protest since the imprisonment of its presidential candidate, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, in March, would be plunged into total chaos.To add to the problems of the opposition party, the Turkish authorities have also had the CHP Hasan Mutlu, the mayor of a district of Istanbul and dozens of city officials, for an alleged corruption.

Israel attack Saudi Arabia, Turkey then? Iran issues a huge warning

What is the trial about?After the defeat of the CHP landslide during the Turkey's presidential election in May 2023, there were calls for a change in leadership within the party. In particular, the sure imamoglu, who beat the candidate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan three times in Istanbul, urged his party to reform.At the Party Congress in November, Imamoglu supported the current party president, Ozgur Ozel, who prevailed against the longtime president Kemal Kilicdaglu during a vote that saw all the leaders of the replaced party.The 76 -year -old kilicdaroglu who, according to observers, had little charisma had led the CHP for almost 14 years, losing all the elections against the AKP party in power and President Erdogan. In Türkiye, he was known as “Erdogan's favorite rival”. However, the traditional nationalist wing of Kilicdaroglu did not accept defeat. Consequently, they filed criminal charges and said that the electoral process at the party congress in question had been illegally led. They also accused the reformist wing under Ozel and Imamoglu of having won the victory by buying votes from the delegates. In turn, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation.To avoid a negative verdict, the CHP held an unforeseen party conference last April, during which a large majority re -elected the new management. However, the old wing again filed criminal charges against the result.Meanwhile, the pro-government media of Turkey tried to put the two parties against each other, claiming that the former president and his supporters were victims of an internal part of the parties.The result is a fierce dispute that has divided the party into two camps, the two parties launching serious accusations and insults.During last week, the atmosphere became even more tense. A court rejected the entire executive of the reform party at the Bashold Istanbul SHP and rather appointed temporary administrators. They belong to the old guard of the traditional party wing.As the basis of its decision, the court quoted irregular trees during the party convention of the province of Istanbul in 2023. This convention was crucial, because it was there that the reformist wing succeeded in defeating the traditional wing. Consequently, the reformists under Ozel and Imamoglu took over all the leaders of the party. It was this success that paved the way for the presidential candidacy for Imamoglu, now considered the most promising rival of Erdogan. Does Erdogan make a strategic maneuver against the opposition?Berk Esen, a political scientist at the University of Sabanci in Istanbul, said that Erdogan was trying to weaken and divide the CHP because of its popularity and its efforts to resist increasing repression.He told DW that the Turkish president had already used this method against three opposition parties, successfully each time.Esen said that Erdogan was once again in reform and rejuvenation in order to counter the development of new opposition voters groups, preferring the old, rooted and unsuccessful opposition leaders as competitors. If the court has rules against the management of the young CHP on Monday, Erdogan will be able to add another victory to his count, he added.What are the possible results?Legal experts do not consider Turkish judicial power as independent, and there have been speculation on the results of the trial.If the verdict is in favor of current leadership, the CHP under Ozgur Ozel can continue its course.However, after the recent dismissal of the executive of the Istanbul party, such a decision has become quite improbable. Given that a majority of delegates come from Istanbul, the court could declare the election of the current leadership of the party at the National Invalid Party Congress.If the judges are directed against current leadership, the leaders and the party structure would lose their legitimacy. In this case, Kilicdaroglu, the former leader, could take control of the party and shape the CHP according to his will. Kilicdaroglu has already said that he would like to return to the game to prevent the appointment of a temporary administrator. If that happens, said Esen political scientist, it would mean even more chaos because Kilicdagllu would not have the support of the base.If a temporary administrator ends up taking control of the party, Esen is convinced that he would have no chance. The resistance within the party would be too large.In a fourth scenario, the reformers would eventually leave the CHP and the launch of a new political party. However, observers have stressed that these parties have never reached the strength of the parent party of the country's recent history, and the original parts are weakened and ineffective.An end result could see that the verdict has postponed a decision that would divide the CHP more and portray the party as an incompetent alternative which would not be able to govern a country.Anti-Erdogan protests: What awaits us for Turkey?The future of the largest opposition party in Turkey has been at stake. Since the arrest of its presidential candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, it has organized large rallies twice a week. They mobilized millions of people, even in the bastions of the AKP party in power. A decision that considers the current leaders of the illegal CHP party is likely to divert this projector, the party concerned about itself and its own chaos for a long time.Consequently, the main challenger of Imamoglu Erdogan could be banned from political insignificance in prison, without the support of a strong opposition party.That it will happen to that, the public will likely learn on Monday, September 15.