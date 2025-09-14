Donald Trump rejects Curtis Sliwa – NBC New York





Friday, President Donald Trump rejected Curtis Sliwa, his own candidate for New York town hall, as not exactly the prime hours and even denied his appointment for cats, while the pressure rises for the candidate Democratteohran Mamdani to abandon the race.

Trump warned that Mamdani, a 33 -year -old legislator and a democratic socialist, will probably switch to Sliwa, Mayor Eric Adams and former governor Andrew Cuomo on November 4, unless two of these candidates abandoned. The republican born in New York thinks that Cuomo could have a chance in a head-on-one race.

During an appearance of Friday on Fox & Friends, he launched cold water in the hopes of mayor of Sliwas, even pulled on the candidate's wish by carrying the red beret to fill the official residence of the mayor of New York with rescue cats if he wins.

IM A republican, but Curtis is not exactly grande time, said Trump frankly.

He wants cats to be in the Gracie manor, added the president. We don't need thousands of cats.

Mamdani has become the alleged favorite of the race after the Democratic primary in Cuomo, which is now independent in the general elections. Adams, a democrat, jumped the primary due to the sidelining of his campaign by an anow -issated corruption case.

Two polls carried out in early September, one by the New York Times and the University of Siena, the other from Quinnipiac University, each showed that voters probably favored Mamdani on Cuomo, with Adams and Sliwa behind Cuomo.

The Quinnipiac survey suggested that the gap between Mamdani and Cuomo could shrink if Adams had abandoned. The Times / Siena survey suggested that if Adams and Sliwa are withdrawing, the advantage of Mamdanis on Cuomo could shrink even more.

On Friday, a campaign spokesman stressed that Adams did not intend to withdraw from his duties or abandon his candidacy for a re-election, but confirmed that he was putting a survey into service to assess his support.

He just wants to look at all the factors, said Todd Shapiro. There is nothing on the table right now. He looks at polls as he does everything else.

The mayor, he added, would have more to say about the survey itself next week.

He is still very popular, said Shapiro. It works on a success record.

In recent weeks, Adams has sought to repel the question of whether he could accept another job offer among the reports according to which he had been approached to play a role with the federal government.

Friday, in a radio interview, Sliwa, the founder of the anti-crime group Patrol Guardian Angels, said that Trump seemed to answer what people tell me without really knowing me lately.

I hope that the president would revisit my story, not only with him, but in this city, said Sliwa on 710 World.

New Yorkers Frankish gained importance in the late 1970s, but Sliwa said they had spoken for years, perhaps because Hed has sometimes criticized Trump, both in his long-standing radio program and as a candidate.

In a follow-up email, Sliwa also defended his love of cats, adding that animal welfare is among the problems that New Yorkers care about what he hopes to concentrate, if he is elected.

New Yorkers take care of people and animals, and I too said. I am proud of my wife, Nancy, who devoted his life to promoting, taking care and saving animals, and fighting for them when no one else would.

Sliwa has hosted a large collection of rescue cats in his Manhattan apartment and noted that Gracie Mansion is much more spacious.

Well being able to accommodate unwanted cats and dogs directly in the lawn, the big lawn they have, he recently said in his radio program.

