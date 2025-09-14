King Charles plans to visit Trump, carriage rides and star guests





The British royal family deploys President Trump's red carpet.

In July, the Buckingham Palace announced that the 79-year-old man and his wife, the first lady Melania Trump, would visit the state in the United Kingdom from September 1719. King Charles III will welcome the couple to the castle of Windsor.

Trump is the first American president to be invited for two state visits to a British monarch. The late Queen Elizabeth II welcomed it as well as Melania Trump in 2019 during her first administration.

Ingrid Seward, editor -in -chief of Majesty Magazine and author of “My Mother and Me”, told Fox News Digital that Royal Watchers can expect the complete pump and the ceremonial for which the royal family is known.

“This particular visit is very important,” she said. “Everyone calls him the soft power of the monarchy. King Charles can do nothing at a distance or even say something political at a distance because it is our constitution. Hes head of state, and his monarch, but he does not get involved in politics. But this event strengthens the relationship between the two nations, and it is that everyone is looking forward to. ”

“The royal family is particularly impatient of that,” insisted Seward. “Trump is extremely flattering of the royal family. The end of the queen was very amused by Trump, and she loved her. There is a good feeling around before he begins.”

According to the Royal Family website, foreign monarchs, presidents or prime ministers are invited to visit the king or queen of the advice of Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will salute their American guests and accompany them to see Charles and Queen Camilla. While the king and the queen officially welcome the president and the first lady, a royal salvation will be taken from the east lawn from the castle of Windsor and the Tower of London. Then, Trump and Melania will join Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Kate, in a transport procession by the Windsor area, to the castle.

“They will have lunch with as much royal family as the king can come together, which will be most of the family,” said Seward.

There will be a state banquet with around 150 guests, invited according to their cultural, diplomatic or economic links with the American images of Getty

After lunch, Trump will visit the St. Georges chapel in Windsor to put a crown on the queen's tomb. There will also be a flypast by military jets of the United Kingdom and the United States F-35 and the red arrows.

One of the many protruding facts of the state visit is the glamor banquet of the state, which will take place on Wednesday evening. About 150 guests are generally invited according to their cultural, diplomatic or economic ties with the country housed.

The Thames Valley police officers of their specialized research unit perform security searches on Friday in Windsor before President Donald Trump's state visit next week. via Reuters

Darren McGrady, who was a personal chief of the fire, Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Fox News Digital told the error with regard to the menu. He was a royal chief for 15 years and cooked for five American presidents.

“You prepare the food that the king or the queen really likes,” he said. “I know that when I was chef, the kitchen would send up to four different menus for the queen, and she would choose the one she loved most. But, before that, there are many, many meetings between the office of Foreign Affairs and the Monarchs Office to find out if there are allergens or foods they don't like.” The goal is to feel. “”

When French President Macron made his state visit in July, the king brought in a French chief. We do not know if an American chief will be invited to collaborate on the menu for the visit of Trump. Customers can expect to savor many favorite dishes of King and Queens, those who illustrate the best in the United Kingdom, on the basis of infallible recipes.

On Friday, an American banner was installed in the street in front of Windsor castle in Windsor, England. Getty images

“The queen was a fan of chocolate, the better,” he said. “So there was always chocolate on the menu. King Charles is not a fan of chocolate. He likes cheese, and he likes organic products. I can see wild mushrooms on the menu. I see the lamb. Admittedly, it was important for chiefs to present native products, such as the salmon of the Balmoral Succession in Scotland or Venish from British.

“There were two things that the queen had not eaten garlic and strong onion dishes,” he shared. “Eat garlic and then the next day breathing from garlic while meeting people, she realized that it was not the right thing to do. But she loved each time the beef was served. She liked it well done, which chefs in the kitchen had to accept. If we were making a roast of decrease coast, the queen would have a slice of both ends, the well-done pieces. ”

Although the guest list is kept secret, Seward said celebrities should appear. When former president Obama attended the state banquet in 2011, Tom Hanks was invited, for example.

Seward said celebrities should make an appearance. Maureen McLean / Shutterstock

“We still seem to produce Elton John,” said Seward. “One of his houses is just outside Windsor. He is a real old friend of the royal family. When Macron was here, Mick Jagger was there with his girlfriend, which is quite unusual.”

However, dinner is “the big centerpiece,” she said.

“Being Trump, hell probably makes very fun remarks,” said Seward. “The royal family loves it. They like these kinds of things. For so many years, they have had many state visits which, frankly, are quite dull. It's beautiful, of course, but [sometimes] The person they entertained is not as entertaining as Trump. So I think they can't wait to do this impatiently.

The events do not stop there.

Thursday, the president will meet the Prime Minister to see the archives of Sir Winston Churchill. They will also hold a press conference. Melania will join Kate at Frogmore Gardens to meet the chief Scout Dwayne Fields and the members of the Squirrels based on nature. Kate, 43, has been a joint president of the Scout Association since 2020.

Melania will then join her husband with the ladies before returning to the United States

Previously, an official invitation, known as “Manu Regia”, was signed by Charles and delivered by hand by British managers to the White House, inviting Trump to a state visit.

“His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and is looking forward to welcoming him as well as the first lady later this year,” said an assistant from the palace.

