PM Modi inauguration India First Plant of Ethanol based on bamboo in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Assam Bio-Ethanol Private Limited (Abel), Numaligarh Refinery Plant, in Golaghat, Assam on September 14, 2025. (PMO via PTI Photo) | Photo credit: PTI
Guwahati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday, September 14, 2025), underlined the need for India to be self -sufficient in energy after inaugurating the first ethanol factory based in bamboo in the District of Oriental Golaghat of Assams.
He also threw the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant of 7,230 crores with the Numaligarh refinery. The project will be created near the Bioéthanol factory of 5,000 crores, a zero waste installation described as the world to produce ethanol from green bamboo.
Pulling the Bioethanol factory a step towards energy security, Mr. Modi said that the installation aims to promote clean energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Assam is a land that supports the energy efficiency of the India. Assam's petroleum products strengthen the pace of development in India. The BJP government is trying to bring this Assam capacity to a new level, he said at a public event.
India is one of the fastest growth savings in the world. Our energy needs have increased with our dream Viksit Bharat. We spend consumes of imports in imports because we depend on other countries for energy. We want to change this trying to achieve energy self -sufficiency, said the Prime Minister.
While we focus on exploring hydrocarbons, we also put stress on green energy like solar energy, he said, highlighting the national mission to explore the country's deep waters to search for hydrocarbons under the sea.
Referring to the Bioéthanol factory, Mr. Modi said that he would benefit local farmers and tribal communities. The government will help them develop and obtain products to ensure a win-win situation, he said.
He criticized the old governments of the congress for having penalized people for cutting the bamboo, which was previously classified as a tree. Our government has removed the bamboo cutting ban. You can all see how this decision helps residents in this part of the country, he said.
Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) officials said that five tons of green bamboo would come from four northeast states each year, notably Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, to produce 48,900 metric tonnes of ethanol, 11,000 tonnes of acetic acid, 19,000 tonnes of furfral doxide and 31,000 tonnes of liquidating eating.
Joint venture of the LNR and the Finlands Fortum and Chempolis Oy, the Bioethanol factory should give an increase of 200 crores to the rural economy of the Assams.
