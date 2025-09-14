News Wrap: Trump puts NATO allies to stop buying Russian oil





Geoff Bennett:

Other Tennessee officials are more critical. The mayor of the county of Shelby, who includes Memphis, criticized the move in an article on social networks, saying: “No one here is happy, not at all happy with the occupation, armored vehicles, semi-automatic weapons and military fatigue staff.”

This week, Memphis police reported a decrease in all the main categories of crimes in the first eight months of 2025 compared to previous years.

The Missouri Senate adopted a redistribution plan today which could help the Republicans to take an additional seat in the Congress. Once signed by the governor, he would make the Missouri the third state to change his cards before the mid-term elections next year. Texas has already adopted a measure that would help Republicans take five seats. California has countered with a similar plan to help Democrats, although it always needs voters approval.

However, opponents of the Missouri measure try to repel. They launched a petition effort to try to force a referendum on a state scale on the new card.

The environmental protection agency has moved today to stop collecting data on emissions from some 8,000 American facilities. The proposal, which must still be finalized, would end a program that requires power plants and other industrial installations to report their greenhouse gas emissions. Since 2010, the government has used this data to assess the environmental impact of these sites.

EPA administrator, Lee Zeldin, said that the requirement is – “nothing more than bureaucratic administrative formalities that do nothing to improve air quality”. Critics say that the proposal could affect efforts to combat climate change.

Many universities in the country are on increased alert before the weekend after a series of false threats led schools to cancel the courses and even refer students home. At least six historically black colleges and universities have been the target of such threats in recent days. A similar incident occurred at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

At the US Naval Academy in Maryland, a median aspirant and a police officer were injured after a false report by an active shooter caused confusion on this campus. Both are now in a stable state. The threats come in the midst of increased tensions following the murder of Charlie Kirk on a Utah campus, although the FBI says that there have been no credible threats.

The United Nations General Assembly says that it approves what it calls tangible and irreversible stages for a solution to two states between Israel and the Palestinians. Today’s statement has been boycotted by the United States and Israel. It is a rally of the UN world leaders later this month, where Great Britain, France and others should officially recognize a Palestinian state.

Before that, Secretary of State Marco Rubio goes to Israel next week to reaffirm American commitment to Israeli security. In the meantime, in Gaza today, health officials say that Israeli strikes have killed at least 40 people, most of them in Gaza City. Residents say they are caught in the cross fires.

Fawzi Medna, resident of the targeted district (by the interpreter): people are in the streets. Where are they supposed to go? Please look. Where do people go? We are exhausted. We are not armed. We did not belong to anyone. We are civilians.

