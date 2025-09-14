The resignation of Airlangga as president of Golkar is a democratic coup

Activists in 1998 assessed that the resignation of the President General of Golkar Airlangga Hartarto was a form of a phenomenon of democratic coup.

They suspect that the main actor behind the resignation of Airlangga, which they call a process of coup d'etat of democracy, is President Joko Widodo.

This emerged during a press conference entitled “Jokowi's coup of democracy in the Golkar case” in Jakarta on Tuesday (13/8/2024), detained by 98 Melawan Forum. One of the members of the forum, professor at the Jakarta State University, Ubelilah Badrun, said that signs of a coup by the Banyan Tree have been visible for some time. The case of corruption of gross palm oil has in fact been treated by the prosecutor's office since 2022. In July 2023, the investigators interviewed Airlangga for 12 hours to answer 46 questions.

“However, because Airlangga later supported the government and policies of President Joko Widodo, the case was no longer raised,” said Ubedilah.

The second indication is the fact that the resignation of Airangga Hartarto as president of the Golkar party was preceded by previous events such as the meeting of President Jokowi with the Minister of Investments / Head of the Coordination Council of Investments, Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil also met the Senior Golkar politician, Jusuf Kalla.

“Shortly after, Airlangga Hartarto resigned and it appeared that his replacement candidate is Bahlil. The events that occurred in advance seemed to be a connected circle. As president, Jokowi had ways to replace these methods, but instead, he allowed the political anomaly to continue,” he said.

On this occasion, activist 98 and the human rights fighter, Usman Hamid, added that cases of intervention of political parties through the law show that the law is used as a political weapon. According to him, Airlangga is one of the politicians who often opposes the choices of President Jokowi. Faced with the legal process that took it trapped, Airlangga's attitude then changed to support government policies.

“Now, although Airlangga Hartarto has shown political support for the 2024 presidential election, it seems that its position is also tested with prospects for its position on the simultaneous regional elections of 2024. When there is a tendency to disagree with Jokowi, it seems that there is an intervention again,” said Usman.

USMAN's reference to the opposite attitude of Airlangga is linked to the regional elections of 2024. Then, in the period of the regional elections of 2024, Airlangga Hartarto showed an attitude that the candidates who were supported in several regions were members of the Golkar party who had enough electibility among the community. For example, for the Governor's potential candidate in the Banten regional elections, Golkar wants the former mayor of South Tangerang, Airin Rachmi Diany, directs.

Regarding the elections of Western Jakarta and Java, the Golkar party initially wanted the Vice-President Ridwan Kamil to appear again as a potential governor candidate for West Java. However, it was only recently that the Golkar party declared its agreement with the Gerindra party to appoint Ridwan Kamil as a potential governor candidate in the elections of Jakarta.

According to Usman, the Golkar affair is only one of the many cases of intervention against political parties. He also said that a certain number of democratic Indonesian Cades in the Wrestling (PDI-P) who have expressed their criticism of government policies have become targets of legal political. The founder of the Indonesian unity party, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who was very critical during Jokowi's first mandate, but in 2017, Hary Tanoe and Perindo went to the support of the Jokowi government.

Another political party, namely the Nasdem party, also knows politicization in the application of laws, according to Usman. This should be stopped because it means that the organizations responsible for the application of laws lose their independence. The supremacy of the law loses its bases, so what happens seems to be a dictatorship. “Without the independent police and independent political parties, what is happening is the dictatorship,” said Usman.

He believes that during the era of the leaders of President Jokowi, the government does not seem to want an external institution to act as a controller and balance. At the time of the fourth president of Indonesia, Abdurrahman Wahid, or hard Gus, for example, he allowed Parliament to oppose despite the high price paid for the dismissal or the fall of his power.

At the time of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, the management competition was authorized to present itself according to the Constitution, through the presidential election. Everyone had equal rights to compete. She authorized five pairs of presidential candidates and the vice-president during the government's transition. In fact, Megawati has also created institutions to support democracy, such as the Constitutional Court (MK) and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The issue of air pollution is not new. The state of the community, threatened by air pollution, has been occurring for some time. There is no shortage of research evidence indicating the threat posed by the impact of air pollution. However, these facts have not been able to encourage significant efforts to control air pollution. As a result, residents are suffering from more and more life in the midst of air pollution. During his presidency, the 6th president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, also authorized the opposition within his government, both political parties and civil society. According to him, during the era of President Yudhoyono, there was a kind of repression and criminalization towards civil society which were considered to be insulting the president, but it was not dominant.

“In the Jokowi era, it seems that none of the pillars of democracy is authorized to control and balance its power. It is very dangerous. We must stop this decline in the pillars of democracy,” said Usman.

Ubedilah also sees that despite the remaining two months of President Jokowi, he still has a strong influence due to numerous hostage hostages. Political parties are often taken in cases attached to it. In his opinion, Jokowi has a strong desire to control Parliament. He sees an extraordinary concern in Jokowi concerning cases of corruption, collusion and nepotism that were exposed after losing power.

Ubedilah also noted that there were signs of concern for President Jokowi if his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was selected as a vice-presidential candidate, would be raised halfway. “It is also too worried that Gibran can be raised halfway. This is why Jokowi needs political power in Parliament, without having a party. It is rational to conclude that Jokowi has the desire to control Parliament through the Golkar party to guarantee his interests,” said Ubelalah.