



Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, special representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan, illustrated at a meeting with Kabul on December 24, 2024. X @AMbassadorsadiqpakistan provided evidence of TTP activities in Afghanistan. Envy to highlight the terrorists of the terrorists of reflections for the neighboring country.

Islamabad: Pakistan representative for Afghanistan, ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan, will visit Kabul at the start of next week with a severe Pakistan warning for Afghanistan concerning the facilitation of Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the new reported on Sunday.

Sadiq, according to diplomatic sources, will raise the question of Kabul's help to the TTP and the supply of shelters for them on Afghan soil.

The envoy has visited Kabul frequently in recent months in the context of the shuttle diplomacy, to impress the Taliban administration not to help the TTP, because this prohibited group causes blood effusions in Pakistan.

He acquired enormous money, a formation of terrorism and weapons from India. Pakistan has provided solid evidence to the interim government of the Taliban on this count.

The visit is added to the backdrop of the martyrdom of 19 soldiers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during separate operations from September 10 to 13, in which at least 45 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij were killed, public relations interinstitutions (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The martyrs aroused a strong response from Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding that Kabul chooses between the terrorists or the position with Pakistan and warned that there would be no tolerance for ambiguity on the issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, during his visit to Bannu on Saturday, clearly said that anyone who spoke in favor of foreign elements or acting as their facilitator would be treated as their “instrument and would be answered in the same language they understood”.

Afghan nationals are involved in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, he said, adding that illegal Afghan residents would soon be expelled.

The Prime Minister's remarks occurred while the two nations share a porous border covering approximately 2,500 kilometers with several crossing points, which are important as a key element of regional trade and relations between people on both sides of the fence.

However, the question of terrorism remains a key problem for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as TTP to carry out attacks within the territory of trainers.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Marshal of Coas Field Asim Munir attend the funeral of Martyred Sodiers on September 13, 2025. Facebook @ isprofficial1

Islamabad reservations were also confirmed by a report subject to the United Nations Security Council (USC) by the Supervisory Supervisory and Analytical Sanctions, which revealed a link between Kabul and TTP, the first providing logistical, operational and financial support to the second.

Meanwhile, sources say that the Taliban government has assured Pakistan that the TTP would not be authorized to carry out harmful activities while using Afghan soil but at the end of the day, it had retreated from its promises.

The sources recalled that the Darm Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar had visited Kabul three times in recent months.

The sources have said that Muhammad Sadiq Khan, who has played an important role in Doha's talks on Afghanistan in recent years, has rushed to the United Arab Emirates (water) on mission, not specified. He is likely to return to Islamabad tomorrow (Monday).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/623618-pakistan-envoy-to-convey-stern-message-against-ttps-facilitation-on-kabul-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

