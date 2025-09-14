Epstein's birthday book is renewing questions about links to rich and powerful men | Jeffrey Epstein





After the Democrats of the Chamber published an album offered to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th anniversary, questions emerged on the question of whether the procurcissus of late children's traffickers were a secret of Polichinelle or, at the very least, in the circle of powerful and rich people who surrounded him.

Indeed, the so-called birthday book, which was compiled by the accomplice of Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell, contains several letters loaded with sexual innuendos, including an alleged missive by Donald Trump.

A mysterious message, typed on a naked female chest, quotes Donald Trump as declaring: we have some things in common, Jeffrey. Part of this birthday note implored that every day was another wonderful secret.

The enigmas never age, have you noticed this? A quote on the drawing attributed to Trump also said. This alleged birthday note closely reflects Wall Street reviews in July. Trump submitted a defamation trial of $ 10 billion on the report of documents and called it false.

In the book, there was a photo of Epstein standing with an oversized check of $ 22,500 bearing DJ Trump on the signature line. Under this photo, the text indicates that Epstein demonstrated the first talents with money + women.

This entry seems to imply that Epstein has sold something or someone to Trump. He said that this object or a person was fully depreciated.

Trump, who once had a social relationship with Epstein, has long denied knowledge of Epsteins crimes.

Among the other sexual notes, there is a raw cartoon representing Epstein giving balloons of young girls and a lollipop, dated 1983. The book also presents images of zebras and lions, engaging in sex.

Trump is listed as part of the Friends of the Table of Contents section, just like former President Bill Clinton and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Jean-Luc Brunel, a former mannequin agency manager suspected of having provided young girls in Epstein, was also included in the friends section.

Maxwell presented Brunel in Epstein in the 1980s. Brunel, who was arrested in 2020 by the French authorities suspected of rape, was found hanging in prison while waiting for a trial. Epstein died in prison while waiting for the trial six years ago.

Several families familiar with the 1980s and 1990s inhabited by men in money, such as Epstein, said that the bad studies of women and girls were well known by some.

Carr Otis, who got importance as Top Model in the mid -80s, said that she had not met Epstein but definitively knew her name of a Whisper network among her colleagues. There was a kind of game book to avoid, said Otis, who accused the former boss of the modeling agency Gerald Marie of having raped her at the age of 17.

Otis, who allegedly allegedly in a trial that Marie had dealt with other rich men in Europe, said: there were certainly names that we knew between us and shared between us, to keep us safe from these predators. Marie denied allegations.

For models and women in the entertainment industry, Otis said, we expected what you do what the powerful men of that time wanted you to do.

It was also so deeply rooted, certainly for me, having been maintained in this industry, to tolerate so many abuses, said Otis. But I know that I was not the only one at that time. It was therefore more than normal than not for rich and powerful men to behave in this way.

Stacey Williams, a former model who briefly released with Epstein in 1993, said that he and Trump were very close friends. Williams said she met Trump by Epstein.

There was only one male friend of which Jeffrey spoke or referenced regularly, or shared with whom he spent time, said Williams. She also described Epsteins interactions with Trump because he had just come from his place. He went to his home. He was going to see him. It was very common.

In October 2024, Williams said Trump had groped her to Trump Tower three decades before in what she thought was a twisted game between the two men.

He seemed surprised not to have retaliated, that I freeze. It did not seem surprised that the incident occurred, said Williams about Epstein. He said again and again, why did you let him do this? So the reaction was not, I cannot believe that it happened.

It is confused for me that Donald Trump ran by freeing the files and that he was incredibly important for his supporters. And here we are, and no one has seen them yet, said Williams. She added: Epstein survivors ask for transparency and justice, which would mean making public files and keeping the perpetrators responsible.

Her survivors and I are here, exposing us, putting us in very uncomfortable and embarrassing positions, and the authors who are supposed to be in the files get all the secret, she said. It's really frustrating.

The release of this birthday book only intensified Trump's criticism for his links with Epstein. Trumps The Ministry of Justice failed to publish all Epstein documents despite his repeated campaign promise to do so, preparing the ground for even more to be examined.

Trumps the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, continued to insist that the card is a false, writing on X: as I said from the start, its very clear president did not draw this image, and he did not sign it. The president wins over the legal team will continue to prosecute disputes aggressively.

Asked about comments, the White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: the false news continues to play in the hands of the Democrat hoax trying to connect President Trump and Epstein.

This is not a news that Epstein knew Donald Trump because Donald Trump expelled Epstein from his club to be a snap, also said Jackson. Democrats and the media knew Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump called for transparency, and the book now with thousands of pages of documents.

While Trump has so far been able to return on the return to Epstein's return, others have not done so. Peter Mandelson was dismissed as the Uks' ambassador to the United States for his friendship with Epstein.

Mandelson called Epstein his best boyfriend in a handwritten note that was in the birthday book. He expressed his support for Epstein in the exchanges of emails of 2008, when he was in prison for having asked for teenage sex.

Mandelson told Epstein to fight for early release. He also told Epstein that your friends stay with you and love you.

