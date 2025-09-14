The dead end in American-Chinese commercial talks pushes the prospect of a meeting between Trump and XI





China has officially invited the American president, Donald Trumpin Beijing for a summit with the president Xi JinpingBut the White House has not yet answered because the two countries are still distant on commercial issues and the fentanyl flow. The British newspaper “Financial Times” reports that insufficient progress in talks between Washington and Beijing have reduced the probability of a summit between Trump and XI and have made it more likely that the two leaders will hold a low-profile meeting at the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific, scheduled for next month in South Korea. Before the possible meeting, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott betswill meet the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister in Madrid today Il Lifeng For a fourth cycle of negotiations which should pave the way for President Trump's visit to Beijing, shortly before the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific, scheduled for October 31 in Seoul. In recent days, wrote the “FT”, two representatives of the American government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense, Pete HegsethSpeed ​​up with their Chinese counterparts, fueling speculation on a meeting between the presidents. However, according to sources familiar with the issue, the lack of progress in the talks has reduced the probability of a summit in Beijing and made Trump and Xi will last a low -profile meeting. Questioned by the “FT”, Sarah BeanBeran, a former senior China in the White House, said that the calls and the Madrid meeting were “clear preparations for a meeting at the level of the leaders”, but it was not clear where the leaders would meet. “There are probably still contradictory opinions on the question of whether Trump and Xi should meet in Beijing or Apec,” said Beran, now a partner of the Macro Advisory Partners consulting company. “In addition, Beijing always tries to understand what the Trump administration wants: a real case, perpetual negotiations or a souvenir photo in Beijing?” She added. Another person familiar with talks said that a major obstacle is the American frustration of Beijing for not having repressed the export of chemicals used to produce fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. Beijing proposed to intervene, but only if the United States suppresses the prices of fentanyl imposed by Trump on China. Washington insists that Beijing must intervene and show results before any reduction in prices. Bessent and Greer meet he Lifeng: prices and tiktok on the table US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and an American trade representative Jamieson Greer They will meet the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister in Madrid today Il Lifeng To discuss trade disputes in the light of the imminent deadline for the sale of the Tiktok social media platform and commercial price problems. The meeting, which will be organized by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro SanchezIt will be the fourth meeting between the two parties in the last four months. The three previous meetings also took place in European cities: the last was in Stockholm in July, when the two parties agreed in principle to extend a commercial truce 90 days which considerably reduced the commercial prices on both sides and allowed the flow of minerals of rare earth from China to the United States to resume. The most likely result of Madrid's talks is considered a new extension of the date of September 17 for the Chinese owner of the popular Application Tiktok, Bytedance, to disintegrate its American operations, or risk its closure in the United States. Tiktok's question was not discussed during the previous cycles of American-Chinese commercial negotiations, held in Geneva, London and Stockholm. However, the public inclusion by the Treasury of the question as an item of the agenda in the announcement of the talks provides the Trump administration with political coverage for a new extension, which could angry the Republicans and the Democrats in the Congress, who put pressure for the sale of Tiktok to an American entity to reduce the risks of national security. Also read other news on News Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp Follow us on the social networks of Nova News on Twitter,, Liendin,, Instagram, Telegram

