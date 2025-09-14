PM Modi opens a bioethanol factory, throws the base of the polypropylene unit





Golaghat Prime Minister Narendra Modi was congratulated in Numaligarh, Golaghat on Sunday, and inaugurated the Bioethanol factory from Assam to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (LNR), marking an important step towards the promotion of clean energy and the reduction of dependence on fossil fuels. PM Modi has also laid the foundation stone for the Polypropylene plant of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), adding a significant value to the Assam petrochemical sector. This should create new opportunities for people and contribute to the development of Assam. Prime Minister Modi is visiting two days in Assam. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi threw the foundation stone of the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the GNM school and the B.SC. Nursing College in the Darrang of Assam on Sunday. He also laid the basics of the Gowahati Ring Road project, aimed at improving urban mobility, decongesting traffic and improving connectivity in and around the capital. In addition, he threw the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi bridge over Brahmaputra, should stimulate connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in the region. Prime Minister Moda has launched puffed attacks against the Congress Party, accusing him of “supporting” the Pakistani army and “promoting” his agenda during Operation Sindoor. Underwriting his attacks, Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of not standing with the Indian armed forces, adding that the opposition party agenda focuses only on the spread of lies from Pakistan. Addressing a rally in Darrang d'Assam, the Prime Minister said: “For his policy, Congress is associated with such an ideology which is against India. The same has been seen during the operation, Sindoor.” Army. “ “Instead of standing with our army, the people of the congress party promotes the agenda of those who favor terrorists. The lies in Pakistan become the agenda of the congress. This is why you must always be careful of the congress,” he added. Affirming that the congress prioritizes its “voting bank on national interests”, Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition party of promoting programs that benefit infiltrators and anti-nationals. He also allegedly alleged that the Congress protected infiltrators and anti-national forces. “Today, Congress has become a great protector of infiltrators and anti-nationals. When the congress was in power, it used to promote infiltration, and today the congress wants infiltrators to settle in India forever and determine the future of India,” said Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized the congress for “insulted” the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. “When the” Namdaar “beats the” Kamdaar “and if the” Kamdaar “cries in pain, they torture it even more, saying that you don't even have the right to cry. How can you cry to be a” Kamdaar “in front of the` `Namdaar 'Bhupen da? Learn more :: Changemakers: 10 stars from the Rajasthan which made the company proud Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the basic stone of the main infrastructure and industrial development projects with a value of RS 18,530 crosses in Assam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.awazthevoice.in/india-news/pm-modi-opens-bioethanol-plant-lays-foundation-for-polypropylene-unit-41495.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos