



Facebook tweet e-mail link

AP –

A federal judge said on Saturday that it seemed that the Trump administration was making an end of the end around the orders of the United States court prohibiting five African immigrants expelled to their country of origin by sending them first to Ghana, which was then moving them to countries where they could face torture or death.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the government to detail on Saturday evening how he tried to make sure that Ghana would not send immigrants elsewhere in violation of domestic judicial orders. One of the complainants has already been shipped from Ghana to his native Gambia, where an American court concluded that he could not be sent, told Chutkan Lee Genernt of the American Liberties Union.

The case is the last legal challenge to the practice of Trump administrations to send people to countries other than their own, notably El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica and several African nations, because President Donald Trump has aggressively reprimanded undocumented immigrants.

Elianis Perez of the Ministry of Justice admitted that he had declared on Friday in Chutkan in the court that Ghana had promised that it did not happen. But she argued that Chutkan did not have the power to control how another country deals with the deportees. She noted that the United States Supreme Court this summer said the administration could continue to send immigrants to countries with which they were not, even if they had not been lucky to fear torture.

Genent, however, compared the case to that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, which the Trump administration was mistakenly expelled to El Salvador despite an order of the court prohibiting, then argued that it could not recover it. After several courts ordered the administration to facilitate his return, Abrego Garcia finally returned to the United States, where he is now fighting on human trafficking and another Trump's push to deport him.

This seems to be a specific plan to end these obligations, said Chutkan about the administration shipping immigrants to Ghana. What does the government intend to do? And please don't tell me you have no control over Ghana because I know it.

Chutkan then made an order giving the administration until 9 p.m. to file a detailing declaration how he was trying to guarantee that the other immigrants were badly sent to their country of origin in Ghana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/13/politics/judge-ghana-deportation-trump-administration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos