After Israel struck Hamas leaders in Qatar, Turkey is worried, it could be the next

Istanbul, Turkey and Israeli strike at a meeting of Hamas leaders in Qatar, threw a growing concern through Turkey that it could be the site of the next Israel strike against the leaders of the Gaza -based terrorist group.

The Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman, the Counter-Admiral, Zekki Akturk, warned Ankara on Thursday that Israel would still extend her reckless attacks, as she did in Qatar, and would train the whole region, including her own country, in the event of a disaster.

Israel led an air strike on Tuesday against the high leaders of Hamas who do not reside in the Gaza Strip and held a meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Israel and Turkey were once solid regional partners, but the links between countries encountered difficulties from the late 2000s and reached a hollow of all time since the Hamas terrorist group invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, taking 251 hostages and stimulating the current war in Gaza.

Tensions have also increased while Israel and Turkey have contributed to an influence in neighboring Syria. The rebels led by the Islamists, supported by Turkey, overthrew the Bashar al-Assad regime last year, and Jerusalem expressed its concerns on their intentions several times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a long -standing supporter of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian terrorist group of Hamas, who is sworn in with the destruction of Israel.

Hamas officials regularly visit Turkey and some have taken up residence there. Israel previously accused Turkey of allowing Hamas to plan attacks from its territory, as well as recruiting and raising funds there.

This document photograph taken and published by the Turkish Foreign Press Service shows the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (5th R) Meeting with Muhammad Ismail Darwish (5th L), head of Hamas Shura Council and his delegation, in Istanbul on August 1, 2025. (Photo of presentation / Turkish Ministry / AFP))

The Turkish president criticized Israel, and in particular Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a strident rhetoric since the start of the war, accusing Israel of genocide and comparing Netanyahu to the Nazi chief Adolf Hitler.

Israel vehemently rejects any accusation of war crimes and says that it is in accordance with international law.

Erdogan is close to Qatar leaders and Turkey maintains strong military and commercial links with the emirate. He has to go to Qatar this weekend for an Arab and Muslim summit.

The summit was called in response to Israel's bombings in Doha last week. Israel said that the leaders of Hamas attacked in Doha were responsible for the attack on October 7 and were an obstacle at the end of the war. He promised to continue to target them.

This taking video sequences published by Qatar Men television showing the draped bodies of six people killed in an Israeli strike on Hamas figures two days earlier, inside the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Wahhab in Doha on September 11, 2025. (Qatar TV / AFP)

The ability of Israels to make strikes with apparent impunity, often bypassing regional air defenses and international standards, establishes a precedent that is deeply worried by Ankara, said Serhat Suha Cubukcuoglu, director of research on trends and turkey advice.

Turkey considers these attacks as a wider Israeli strategy to establish a fragmented buffer zone of weak or pacified states around it, he added.

After Hamas launched its attack in 2023 from Gaza, other Islamist terrorist groups supported by Iran, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen, also attacked Israel with months of missiles and drones.

Israel finally destroyed Hezbollah widely, before a ceasefire of November 2024 ended an open conflict; led a series of strikes on Houthi infrastructure; And has preventatively attacked nuclear and ballistic missile sites from Iran, which Jerusalem described as a imminent existential threat to Israel.

Turkey has a superior military power

By crossing an unthinkable line by attacking Qatar – a close American ally who was a mediator in talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages still held by terrorist groups – Israel also raised the question of how far she will go into the prosecution of Hamas.

Thanks to its NATO members, Turkey seems to have a greater degree of protection against the Israeli attack than that offered in Qatar by its close ties with the United States.

Turkey also has much greater military power than the Gulf State, with its second armed forces in size only among the United States among NATO countries and advanced defense industry.

A Turkish army soldier throws custody on one of the two military ships sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, in the direction of the port of Mersin, Turkey, to the port of Beirut to provide help and evacuate Turkish citizens from Lebanon, Wednesday, October 9, 2024. (Photo / Emrah Gurel)

As tensions increase, Turkey has stimulated its defenses. During the Israel-Iran war in June, Erdogan announced an increase in missile production. Last month, he officially inaugurated the integrated air defense system from dome dromes, while projects such as the fifth generation fighter Kaan was accelerated.

Ozgur UnluhisarciKli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, said that an Israeli air strike on the territory of a NATO member would be extremely improbable, but bombs or firearms attacks on a small scale for potential Hamas in Turkey targets by Israeli agents could be a distinct possibility.

Cubukcuoglu, on the other hand, said that the attack on Qatar could harden Ankaras' support in Hamas.

This resonates with Turkish anxieties that Israel could possibly extend such operations to Turkish territory, he said. The Turkish government calculates that the abandonment of Hamas would now weaken its regional influence, while the permanent company strengthens its role as defender of the Palestinian causes against Israeli aggression.

Tensions could take place in Syria

While attention focuses on tensions surrounding the war in Gaza and relations with turkeys with Hamas, Ilit Unluhisarcikli warned that the greatest danger could be in Syria, where he described Israel and Turkey as being on a collision trajectory.

To think that targeting Turkish troops or Turkish allies or proxies in Syria would be to go too far is a vow, he said.

The Syrian security forces launched guard before the Syrian army siege complex and the Ministry of Defense in Damascus, after Israeli strikes on July 16, 2025. (Bakr Alkasem / AFP)

Since the Syrian rebels overthrew Assad in December, the growing tensions between Turkey and Israel played there. Ankara supported the new interim government and sought to extend its influence, including in the military sphere.

Israel considers the new government with suspicion. He seized a buffer zone not patron south of Syria saying that it is a temporary measure, for self -defense and launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian military installations.

Jerusalem has also positioned itself as the protector of the Druze religious minority against the mainly Sunni Muslim authorities of Damascus.

Earlier this year, when the Syrian security forces were sent to Sweida province after sectarian clashes broke out, the Israelis of Druze called Israel to intervene, to protect their brothers on the other side of the border of atrocities and abuses. Calls have led to Israeli air strikes in Syria and to the demand that central authorities leave the region alone.

The conflict came after previous massacres committed by the security forces against the Alawites, another religious minority, to which the former sovereign Bashar al-Assad belonged.

Members of the Syrian security forces are held on a reservoir in the city mainly from the Druze of Sweida on July 15, 2025, after clashes between the Bedouin tribes and the Druze fighters. (Bakr Alkasem / AFP)

Tensions could also manage in the wider eastern Mediterranean, Israel potentially strengthening the already close ties with Greece and Greek Cypriots to challenge the military occupation of turkeys in the north of Cyprus.

Turkey mixes deterrence and diplomacy

Turkey seems to continue a mixture of military deterrence and diplomacy in Syria aimed at defusing tensions to avoid a direct conflict with Israel.

Turkish and Israeli officials had talks in April to establish a de -escalation mechanism in Syria. This decision followed Israeli strikes on a Syrian air base that Turkey allegedly planned to use. Netanyahu said at the time that the Turkish bases in Syria would be a danger to Israel.

Ankara and Damascus signed an agreement on Turkey last month offering military training and advice to armed syrias.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and the acting chief of Syria Ahmed Al-Sharaa (L) serve his hand at their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2025. (Handout / Turkish Presidential Press Service / AFP)

Erdogan could also hope that Washington would take a hard line against any Israeli military foray.

While Netanyahu asked for the support of US President Donald Trump in confrontation with Turkey, Trump rather praised Erdogan for having taken control of Syria and urged Netanyahu to be reasonable in his relations with Turkey.

But as Qatar's strike has shown it, having solid relations with Washington is not necessarily a safeguard against Israel.

The attack on Qatar has shown that there was no limit to what the Israeli government can do, said Unluhisarcikli.