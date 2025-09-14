



Washington – Given how much President Donald Trump talks in public, it can sometimes be difficult to keep all of his promises, even his most bizarre promises.

Once a commitment has been made, the president has a way to make concepts that once seemed unchanging towards an appearance routine, the more he repeats them.

Sometimes he even fully manages to make them happen. Other times, however, what he says is going nowhere.

A look at some of Trumps, in particular breathtaking recent reflections and where they are:

Where he is: the promise has kept but pending the approval of the congress.

Backstory: Trump spent weeks talking about renamed the Ministry of Defense, saying that, at the time when the United States had a war service, it sounded better. The War Department was created by George Washington in 1789, but abolished within the framework of the 1947 national security law, which rather created the national military establishment. Two years later, the congress changed this and changed the name at the Ministry of Defense. Trump recently sought to change the name itself via a decree. Legislators will always have to approve the creation of this permanent and official.

Where he is: always talk about it.

Backstory: Trump posted in August a list of people he helped choose for the Centers Annual Awards: Great Nomminges for the Trump / Kennedy Center, Whoops, I mean, Kennedy Center, Awards. He then said that during an oval office event, some people call him Trump Kennedy Center, but were not yet ready to do so. Maybe in about a week. An effort of the Congress supported by the GOP would rename the center after Trump and his opera after the first lady Melania Trump. But complete fame can ultimately be more likely than Trump's name is simply added to the existing building alongside Kennedy. The 1964 law which renamed the National Cultural Center of Washington in honor of John F. Kennedy declared that after December 2, 1983, no memorial or additional plate should be designated or installed, which would only make Trump next to the existing namesake in public spaces in the center.

Where he is: S'OMPA.

Backstory: Trump was on all sides of the issue. He posted before resuming the White House that the GOP would work to eliminate the summer time. In March, he said that putting the clocks back and front was a 50-50 problem, and was therefore too difficult for him to take a firm position. The following month, the president posted online that he in fact supported the creation of permanent summer time. The Senate adopted a measure, in 2022, but it stalled in the House. The legislation relaunches this effort has been introduced, but not advanced.

Where he is: coming soon but not quite how he was promised.

Backstory: Trump is famous for a fan of Diet Coke. But that made its sudden announcement in July that Coca-Cola had agreed to use real cane sugar in its flagship product in the United States, all the more surprising. The company quickly confirmed that such a version was coming, but would be a new product added to the company's line and not a change encompassing all the national cokes. However, the promised change is notable since the American coke had been softened with a high -fructose corn syrup since the 1980s, even as a Mexico coke and some other countries have continued to use cane sugar. It will be a very good decision, said Trump. “You will see. It's just better!

Where he is: S'OMPA.

Context: while threatening to impose high prices on American trade partners in the world, Trump said in April that these import prices “will be enough to reduce all income taxes. The president has since defended the adoption of tax legislation. The richest towards the end of the golden age, when the government has strongly reached the prices for income and there was no federal tax.

Where he is: always talk about it, but to find what happened.

Context: Trump and senior administration officials have repeatedly suggested that the tax package approved by the congress eliminates taxes paid on social security services. But this is not the case. The law has a temporary tax deduction for people aged 65 and over who apply to all income, not just social security. And all social security beneficiaries cannot claim it. Indeed, the Republicans used a conference process known as the budgetary reconciliation to adopt the measure without the threshold of 60 voting normally necessary to block an obstacle of opponents and the Congressional Budget Act of 1974 restricts the bills of budgetary reconciliation to make significant changes to social security.

Where it is: in the limbo.

Backstory: Trump has long spoken to offer gold cards of $ 5 million to give very high people an itinerary to citizenship while granting foreign visas to live and work in the United States in April, the president even organized a gold card with his name and photo, and said they would be available in less than two weeks, probably. Commerce secretary, Howard Lungick, then boasted of having personally sold 1,000 of them. Despite this media threshing, the administration had no major effort to revise the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which Congress created in 1990 to offer you visas to investors who spend about $ 1 million for a company that employs at least 10 people.

Where it is: the political political ramp is found.

Context: Trump promised during the campaign for a re -election that HED ensures that fertilization in vitro was fully paid by the government or insurance companies. In February, Trump signed an executive decree which called for studying the means to reduce the cost of treatment of IVF. But the order has not given any deadline for such political recommendations to be completed and what could happen once they are ready is even more troubled.

Where he is: always talk about it.

Context: even if Trump has boasted while being a candidate that Hed could end the Russian war in Ukraine in 24 hours, the fight against rages. The president has undermined international efforts to isolate Vladimir Putin by welcoming him to Alaska on August 15, but left without agreement to facilitate fighting and has not been able to negotiate a promised meeting between the Russian leader and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the meantime, face to face of Trump with Putin seems to have bought Moscow Respiling Room, because the major economic sanctions that Trump had threatened against Russia did not materialize. Trump has continued to say since he was frustrated by Putin while insisting that there could still be serious consequences if Russia does not start to show his seriousness about peace. But, so far, it has been a lot of threats without following.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/sugar-coke-department-war-trumps-jaw-dropping-promises-125557222 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos