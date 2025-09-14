



On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra modified launched a puffed attack on Sunday on the Congress party on Sunday during his visit to Assams Darrang, accusing him of getting on anti-national forces and supporting terrorists fed by Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches a rally during the installation of foundation stone and inauguration of development works, in Darrang, Assam. (X / @ narendramod) Instead of standing with our brave soldiers, the congress has chosen to support infiltrates and those who threaten the India unit. This part has repeatedly provided a coverage with anti-national forces, allegedly allegedly allegedly in the fight against a massive public rally. The Prime Ministers have marked his first in Assam since the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, which he praised as a huge success and dedicated to Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna. Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after operation Sindoor. With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, the operation succeeded. Today, I feel a divine connection being on this sacred land, he said. Reading his address to Janmashtami celebrations in Darrang, Prime Minister Modi recalled his independence day speech in which he invoked Lord Krishnas Sudarshan Chakra as an inspiration for the future India security architecture. From the Red Fort, I remembered Chakradhari Mohan. Today, on this holy occasion, I reaffirm our vision of the Sudarshan chakra for national security, he said. During his speech on independence, Prime Minister Modi announced the mission of the Sudarshan Chakra, a plan of a decade to develop a defense shield of the advanced iron type of technology. By 2035, we will expand, modernize and strengthen this system. He will protect us not only from terrorist attacks, but also to register decisively, he said, highlighting the Indias objective of achieving full self-sufficiency in defense technology. Calling Assam The Center of Identity and Courage, the Prime Minister praised the resilience of the region and said that he had had the chance to have Darshan of the people of this inspiring land. In addition to his political discourse, the PM has unveiled a series of state development projects. These include the Stone Foundation of the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a GNM school and a B.SC. Nursing College. He also laid the basics of the Gowahati Ring Road project, aimed at reducing congestion and stimulating urban mobility, and the Kuruwa-Narengi bridge on Brahmapoutre, which will improve connectivity and stimulate socio-economic growth in the region.

