Switch 2 Users discuss if there should be a cheaper and non -port model





The console prices are difficult. The time of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveals the moment of the event sticker has surely overshadowed so many later discussions; In the United States, it costs $ 449.99, which makes its $ 499.99 version which completes in a free digital copy of Mario Kart World almost concerned about prices. A modern Nintendo system with a store signaling at five hundred years old does not feel good, but we are there.

What if there was a way to fight all this? A separate SKU which, while undoubtedly making a mockery of the name of the system, would potentially find an audience which is willing to get rid of, let's say, $ 349.99 to the detriment of the abandonment of the portable functionality of the Switch 2? For some, it seems horrible; For others, who have expressed their disinterest in picking the machine of its proverbial case and winning on the road with them, it represents a mythical notion which would facilitate rather well everything that has shocked.

Nintendo without switch

Admittedly, this is not the first time that we have seen such thoughts expressed; But a multi -picking thread that presents the hypothetical scenario is full of distinct perspectives. The subject presents a survey which, to date, has more than 500 votes. It is sure to increase a little further in due time. Response choices include yes, no and – to make a good measure – an option for people who want Nintendo to have never started from his approach to two pre -commune systems by systems. (The last of which is the Wii U / 3DS combo.)

Until now, the results have greatly biased people who are not interested in a traditional console switch 2, with around 65% of the vote. It is important to note, of course, that the survey asks if we are personally interested, so I am sure that some say that they are not but leaving the door open to the idea, which could suit other potential buyers.

But first, certain feelings of the 157 and increasing which are a lot for the idea. “I would pay something like that to avoid the problems caused by the degradation of batteries over time,” explains Legendoflex. “Yes,” enthusiasm hresvelg_. “The switch is not very comfortable anyway.” HRSEVELG_, by the way, has an Edelgard avatar. Edelgard is the best character of Fire Emblem: three houses. Just for information.

Via Extremetech

“Yes, I want it since 2017, portability is useless for me.” Speau Saleth Diogo Aserz. “Absolutely. I don't play games on the go, so it's staying all the time.” So spoke sp. Lewiep would go further. “If it was an option, I would sell my Switch 2 and I got it. I hate the hybrid factor, and tolerate because it is the Nintendo Games bridge, but it really seems that the two scenarios of use (television game, portable game) are compromised by the material decisions taken to support both.”

“I only bother him in vacation.” -Conflictresolver, citing a remarkably specific scenario

“I would not pay them money for another with fewer features,” said Planetsmasher, however. “Personally, I would not buy it,” explains FlatearthPandas (collectively?), “Because I like to have the opportunity to dock and uncheck them and use it in both directions, even if I play mainly instead.” “Only if it is much cheaper than the portable version”, Secret Bambino establishes their standard. Which, well, I would certainly hope that would be the case!

You know, I am here, at the moment, to document what these people all think of the perspective. And I realize … Most of the answers are quite for a switch 2 Nintendo 2 “moored only”, even if the survey bows in the opposite direction. I think those of us who like the idea will rush to make it known, when the majority will just shake our heads and move on to something else.

One of the first responses of the wire comes from Imran Khan, who works at Gamesbeat and was formerly editor -in -chief at Game Informant. The fact is that Imran knows his business. And, while I dig this idea, it is probably on something:

“I think that people were largely expecting that it happens with Switch 1 and that is not the case, probably because they are ready to make a cheaper portable version for children, but do not see a market large enough to the other side of the swing pendulum.” -Imran khan

What do you say, dear readers? Is there a particular price to which you would be more invested in this form factor? A little technical boost would it be enough to win you instead? Is it something that can never be interested at a distance?

Nintendo brand

Original release date June 5, 2025

Original PDSFP (USD) $ 449.99

Owner operating system

