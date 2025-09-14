SBN yield hypothesis considered too high in the middle of the drop in interest rates trend





Based on the financial note Rapbn 2025, the government will publish a net SBN of 642.56 Billions IDR.

President Joko Widodo delivered the Financial Note of the Statutory Budget and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN) 2025 during the plenary session of the Indonesian House of Representatives in the Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Friday (16/8/2024). In his speech, he transmitted the basic economic hypothesis for the SBN interest rate at 10 years next year. “The SBN interest rate at 10 years is 7.1%. The government will be sensitive to global monetary dynamics,” said Jokowi. The average projection of SBN interest rates for 2025 is greater than the SBN yield at 10 years now. Friday (16/8/2024), the interest rate or the yield of the SBN at 10 years in Indonesian rupee is 6.68%, and in US dollars, it is 4.75%. The SBN 2025 interest rate objective is relatively high in the middle of projections of a drop in the benchmark interest rate until the end of 2024. Several titles also predict a downward trend in return return on bonds. Mandiri Securities, for example, predicts that the interest rate for bonds at 10 years will be 6.4% to 6.6%. Meanwhile, Manulife Asset Management Indonesia estimates that yield yield is between 6.00% and 6.25%. The projection is based on the certainty of a decrease in the interest rate of the Central Bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, at the beginning of September. The current American interest rate at 5.5% should decrease by 100 base points by the end of the year. This decrease should be followed by an interest rate of reference reduced by Bank Indonesia. The increase in yields and amounts of the debt will increase the budgetary burden of the state. “However, the government is sufficiently confident with GDP growth because the debt / GDP ratio should decrease,” he said. High SBN yields, Wawan continued, could erode the corporate bond market so that yield on these obligations must be increased more to increase their attractiveness. EKO Listantyanto, economist of the Institute for the Development of the Economy and Finance (Indef), considers the high objective of SBN interest rates as a realistic government vision on global economic conditions next year which will always be wrapped in uncertainty. “The 7% decor is in quotes of quotes for the banking sector. Rather than channeling financing to the real sector, banks will most likely buy SBN. After all, 7% are already profitable. There will therefore be a challenge to accelerate credit next year,” he said. High SBN yield can have an impact on the disbursement of loans and credit. “So, on the one hand, it will pamper the financial sector, but on the other hand, it can erode the real sector,” said Eko.

