China invites Trump to Beijing Summit while trade and fentanyl speak





China officially invited US President Donald Trump to a Beijing summit with Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, to discuss mainly the fate of commercial prices and the flow of fentanyl. In particular, this discussion on commercial prices and the fentanyl flow was discussed earlier, but a trade agreement was not concluded due to a disagreement between the two countries. Meanwhile, Chinese officials are still awaiting the response of white houses at the request of attending the summit because he has not yet answered. China-Us Trade Deal Stands in the middle of growing uncertainties in their talks Sources familiar with the situation have pointed out that the chances for the Beijing Summit are lower due to a lack of progress in talks between the two countries. Consequently, they provided that Trump and Xi could meet in an informal framework at the Economic Cooperation Forum in Asia-Pacific, which will take place in October in South Korea. While uncertainty surrounds the trade in the United States China-States and Fentanyl talks, Steve Daines, an American senator, weighed on the situation. According to the senator, for the two to conclude a trade agreement, China must first stop the fentanyl ingredient flow in the United States. He made these remarks during his previous meeting with Chinese officials in Beijing. This condition makes the situation even more complicated for leaders who intend to facilitate the tension between the two savings to reach common ground. However, it should be noted that the American senator has always aroused the hope that a meeting will be held before the end of 2025, although Trump has already mentioned that it would take place soon. In a telephone interview, said Daines, it would be difficult to discuss prices and other commercial barriers until we solve the problem of fentanyl precursors. According to the senator, which the United States is to see China take drastic measures to completely stop the fentanyl flow in the country and not just slow it down. China demands that the United States facilitate pricing policies on Chinese products Regarding the condition set out for China, its officials expressed that they had done almost everything that was possible for the United States, advocating as Trump should mitigate pricing policies on Chinese imports. This declaration was made before the deadline of April 1 for imposing threatening pricing policies. In addition, commercial analysts had hypothesized that China could meet any new trade obligation in the United States. It was after provoking the incident when China reacted to pricing policies of 10% on Chinese products in February and its additional 10% in March. Based on their analysis, China has retaliated by imposing prices on several of the country's agricultural products and suspending the soybean of three American companies. Get $ 50 for free To exchange the crypto when you register in Bybit now

