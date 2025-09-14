Washington, DC, is destroyed by President Trump





Cinda Chima | Opinion

I love Washington, DC. As a citizen, patriot and nerd of history and genealogy, he has no rival in my heart. I don't like it because it's perfect, but because it's mine. I feel the same thing about my country.

The first time I went to Washington, I traveled with my brother and my sister in my brothers VW bug. He had a heating system in the name only, and he would not start if he was rainy, misty or humid or if he was not in mood.

We stayed in a youth hostel. It was in a bad part of the city, which means that we had to go over people sleeping on the sidewalk to get where we wanted to go. I remembered having thought that it was a shame, in a country like ours, that these people did not have houses.

We went to the Ford Theater, where President Lincoln was murdered, and saw a piece, I don't remember what it was. I was too focused on the gravity of what had happened out of stage how a country that had already suffered so much was torn and trampled by an angry man with a pistol.

We went to all the monuments climbed the many steps to the summit of the Washington monument, paid by a grateful nation. Even then, I knew that Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton and the others were not perfect men. But they were who we needed at the foundation of our nation. My knowledge of history has never made me less patriotic.

I particularly liked the Smithsonian Museums Air and Space, the American History Museum, the Natural History Museum. It's us, I thought. It's all of us. Look at what we have accomplished.

Well, it was not exactly all of us, especially then. The inclusions and exclusions also teach us something.

Since this first trip, I have returned to Washington several times. I went as a representative of public policies for health and nutrition problems, lobbying the congress to finance programs like WIC, SNAP (then food coupons) and Medicare and Medicaid cover of nutritional therapies.

I spent hours in the national archives, leafing through the fragile pages of the revolutionary war and retirement files of the civil war with gloved hands, looking for my dead ancestors who fought to preserve the nation.

The Vietnam War Memorial was the perfect emblem of pain and the loss of these times – when I learned that the government does not always say the truth.

We took our sons to Washington when they were old enough, so that they could see it for themselves.

In January 2017, I put my knitted pink “p —” and I rolled on a bus all night in Washington to participate in women in March. Donald Trump had just been elected president. At first, yes, but we knew that we were in trouble and that we wanted to give an opinion.

I haven't returned to Washington since then, so I haven't seen the new African-American museum or Air & Space exhibitions at Dulles airport.

We have to go back, I said to my husband, before it was too late.

And now I'm afraid we've been waiting for too long. Not because we are too weak to travel there, but because the parts that I appreciate the most are systematically destroyed by a president who thinks that history is embarrassing. He assigned someone to browse the Smithsonian exhibitions and edit the parts that might make us feel bad or look bad. The story he wants us to forget.

Why does the African-American museum not focus on the lighter side of slavery? Why do we need to know Jim Crow? Why dwell on the internment of Japanese-American citizens when he could invite comparisons to what is happening in the application of immigration today?

There is more. The White House is currently closed to visitors because President Trump builds a ballroom. Worse, we have soldiers with machine guns that patrol the streets of our capital. I saw this kind of thing when I visited other nations and it never made me feel more safe. It made me feel at risk.

I don't need to be frequented and lied. I do not need a Disney story in this country, or Trump of President to tell me that America is great. I already know it. I need a government that follows the law and tells us the truth.

Opinion: the law and the order of Trump sends innocent to concentration camps

Opinion: I continue to make home calls to encourage people to vote

CS Chima is a retirement administrator and writer for health care who lives in Asheville.

