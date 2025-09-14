Trump officials would have asked Congress for $ 58 million in security after Kirk's shooting | Charlie Kirk Tir





The Trump administration asks the Congress to approve an additional $ 58 million for the security services to protect members of executive and judicial branches after the murder of Charlie Kirk, report several points of sale. They also supported the addition of more money to protect the members of the congress, but they referred to the legislative branch on other stages.

The news of demand comes when the Democrats in the House are preparing to hold a virtual security briefing on Sunday evening, after the death of Kirks. The briefing will be with the sergeant of the Chamber of Arms and the Capitol police chief.

Last week, right -wing activist and Trump Ally Charlie Kirk was killed while he was expressed during an event in a University in Utah and a suspect was arrested. Although the motive for shooters is still unconfirmed, the conservatives expressed anger and concern, blaming the liberals and left -wing activists for Kirks. The right declared war on the left, leading eminent politicians to cancel events on security problems and threats.

As the Guardian reported on Sunday, cases of political violence have quickly increased in recent years.

More than 520 plots and acts of terrorism and targeted violence occurred in almost all American states in the first six months of 2025. At least 96 people died and 329 injured in this violence. This number is also an increase of almost 40% in the first six months of 2024, according to the study of terrorism and responses to terrorism at the University of Maryland.

Last week, the president of the room, Mike Johnson, said that the leaders of the Congress examined the security of the members of the Congress.

We must protect people who present themselves for a public service, or no one will do it and who is heavy in our hearts and our minds, said Johnson.

The request of Trump administrations for additional security of $ 58 million occurs while the government's financing date approaches at the end of the month. With the deadline of September 30, the United States government is close to a potential closure while Congress managers come up against bills related to health care.

