Salman Butt chooses Ben Stokes on the Pakistani icon in Odi XI of all time





The former Pakistani captain Salman Butt chose the versatile of England Ben Stokes on the legendary Imran Khan in his Odi XI of all time.

Appearing on a sports podcast, Butt was invited to choose an Odi XI of all time, with no more than two players from a country.

The South has chosen star players from India, Antilles, South Africa, Sri Lanka and England. He chose Ben Stokes as a captain while the maestro beating the Villiers was encrusted as a operator and a counter.

The intermediate order featured Brian Lara, VIV Richards, Kumar Sangakara and Virat Kohli.

Butt spin's bowling attack and combined rhythm: Abdul Qadir and Muttiah Muralitharan provided rotation options, while Wasim Akram led the quick bowling unit alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Jacques Kallis, with Stokes offering a Seam option.

However, the most notable omission was the captain of Pakistan in 1992, the captain of the World Cup, Imran Khan.

Explaining his decision, Salman Butt highlighted the balance on the side.

“Two spinners, three real fast quarremen and because Jacques Kallis also played at 140 km / h, plus Theres Ben Stokes,” he said.

Follow us on our official WhatsApp

When he was asked to leave Imran Khan, Butt praised his status, highlighting the needs of the team and modern cricket.

“Yes, he had not integrated this team. As a versatile, Ben Stokes was my choice,” he said.

“He couldn't find a place, what can we do? I am not denying Imran Khans Greatnesss a much superior cricket player, and Pakistan probably produced very few players as him. But if you watch the context and also consider the cricket of today, it is not the same thing that the time he excelled,” he explained.

“If you bring one of these players in modern cricket, even one of them, you have to consider everything that is fitness, their performances over time, their winning capacity, their leadership, their multiple roles. This is how I watched it when I did my Odi XI,” added Butt.

He also clarified his choices, explaining that he had chosen players with modern cricket parameters in mind.

“Yes, I was asked for an ODI XI, but I tried to consider players through the generations. Of India, I chose Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Now, of course, will people ask where the tendulkar is? But the parameters have already been given.

Salman Butt Odi XI:

Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakara, Viv Richards, Virat Cohli, Ben Stokes (C), AB de Villarers (WK), Jacques Callis, Abduuli Qadir, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akam, Jasrete Bumrah Bumrah

Read: Suryakumar Yadav reveals the reason behind no handshake in the Indian-Pakistani shock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://a-sports.tv/salman-butt-picks-ben-stokes-over-imran-khan-all-time-odi-xi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos