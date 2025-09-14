Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The repression of corruption and corruption announced in April to Europes Main Land Border Crossing with Turkey seems to work mainly as a cosmetic gesture, designed to report stronger border controls to EU counterparts while not attacking systemic problems.

In what the authorities have called an action in charge of the application of laws coordinated by the office of chief prosecutors of Edirne, 38 customs agents stationed at the border door of Kapkule were detained in April to solicit bribes of travelers and truckers passing by one of the border crossings most loaded with Europe.

The raids, supported by the anti-confident gendarmeries and the intelligence units, would have followed monitoring months which included hidden cameras placed at the customs control points.

Prosecutors allegedly alleged that customs officials regularly extorted drivers money, in particular long-haul truckers crossing the Turkish-Bulgarian border, in exchange for the acceleration of passport and cargo inspections, and in many cases, simply allowing the cargo to advance without any inspection

Research of suspicious houses has revealed large amounts of cash not declared 21,325, $ 14,600 and nearly 90,000 Turkish LIRA which would be linked to illegal payments. Mandates have also been issued for more than 300 drivers accused of paying bribes, the vast majority of them from Bulgarian truck drivers.

The investigation initially led to the arrest of 38 Turkish officials, 23 of whom were imprisoned pending the trial for corruption. Others have been released under judicial surveillance, including travel prohibitions. But as the case took place, many held officials were gradually released, the defense lawyers arguing that the proofs mainly of the sequences of cameras and the transaction recordings did not prove that the money had changed hands.

In court hearings, defense lawyers highlighted the gaps in the prosecution. They argued that the simple speed of passport checks was sometimes completed as little as 15 seconds could not be interpreted as proof of corruption.

Others underlined the inconsistencies, noting that some suspects have been imprisoned while colleagues confronted with similar allegations had been released on bond. For example, a customs official who maintained a large book documenting each bridge pot that he accepted was mysteriously released by the Turkish authorities

Lawyers have also criticized the use of circumstantial evidence, such as an officer seated at an angle in surveillance images.

At the end of the summer, all the officers still in detention had been released after successful calls. The Edirne Criminal Court judged that the evidence was insufficient to justify continuous detention, leaving no customs agent behind bars despite the radical nature of the investigation.

Meanwhile, mandates of more than 300 truck drivers almost all Bulgarian nationals remain largely inapplicable. Defense lawyers following the case said it was unlikely that the Turkish authorities will never apprehend the foreign drivers involved, which raises questions about the feasibility and gravity of the wider investigation.

The Kapkule border door, connecting the turkey from the province of Edirne with Bulgaria, is the most frequented crossing between Turkey and the European Union. Each year, millions of passengers and more than a million trucks go through its control points, making it the main artery for road freight between Anatolia and the continent.

As part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Kapkule is the central corridor connecting Istanbul and Turkeys Industrial Heartland with central and western Europe. The level crossing manages a large part of exports ranging from textiles and machines to automotive parts, a large part intended for Germany, the Netherlands and other EU economies.

The border is also a focal point for illicit flows. Over the years, Kapkule has been used on several occasions to pass drugs, counterfeit goods, weapons and non -accelerated cigarettes in the European Union.

Investigations have shown that criminal networks are exploiting corruption among customs officials to move heroin and synthetic drugs along the Balkan road. The crossing was also involved in the attempts at factory of illegal migrants and suspicious terrorists in Europe, often hidden in freight trucks. These activities highlight the vulnerability of the border, where bribes can buy a passage for smuggling and people who seek to escape detection.

The border door also plays a sensitive role in migration management and security policy. It was a focal point during the 20152016 refugee crisis, when thousands of migrants tried to cross Europe. EU member states consider Kapkule to be a first -line defense against irregular migration, smuggling and trafficking in a pressure point in the current negotiations of EUTURKEY on border security and the liberalization of visas.

In this backdrop, the corruption scandal has deeper implications. For European partners, the allegations according to which customs agents have systematically extorted money to drivers strengthen long -standing doubts on the capacity of turkeys or rather, its desire to guarantee its borders with integrity. While Ankara boasts the April raids as proof of responsibility, the subsequent collapse of prosecution and the release of the suspects suggest the opposite.

The episode is also part of a larger scheme under the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its far -right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). For years, the two parties have faced credible charges to be in bed with national and international crime unions, benefiting from the huge cash flow generated by organized crime activities ranging from drug trafficking to illicit trade.

In this permissive political climate, the judiciary of the turkey, closely controlled by the executive, was systematically discouraged to continue or punish the real brains of these criminal operations. The organizations responsible for the application of laws, on the other hand, have largely avoided dismantling the powerful criminal networks which coordinate and supervise the main traffic, traffic and money laundering regimes, targeting low -level agents or the staging of cosmetic repression to appease public opinion and international partners.

For the EU, the case illustrates the persistent vulnerability of its external borders to corruption. For Turkey, it highlights the gap between high-level anti-corruption campaigns and rooted networks that allow these practices to flourish. As a defense lawyer argued in the case, the accusations could not bear the evidence, a reminder of the way in which fragile responsibility remains in the legal system of the turkey.