



Gujrat:

Pakistan Central President Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and former Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, said Gujrat would not have been overwhelmed in flood waters if the PML-N government had not blocked funds for the drainage system.

He addressed the victims of the floods in Gujrat with the secretary general of the PTI Salman Akram Raja.

Elahi said that his government had obtained billions of funds for the Gujrat drainage system, adding that if the current government had not used these funds on city projects, we could not trust.

“If the PML-N had not arrested the funds for the sewage projects that we had started, Gujrat would not have been overwhelmed today. The real culprits are these people who come now here and speak big.”

Elahi said that if the protective embankments had not been built around Gujrat, the city would have faced an even worse situation. He added that Moonis Elahi had finished a pipeline of 50 tanks from Chowk prison in Bole Pul with 400 million rupees of funds, “he said.

Criticizing the “unbalanced policies” of the PML-N, he said that the current government had built concrete roads on the two main drains of Gujrat, Shah Hussain and Chah Tarang, blocking the flow of rainwater.

Elahi said he had implemented Imran Khan's vision during his mandate as chief minister of Punjab. He alleged that his rivals had already siphoned half of Gujrat's funds and only concentrated on the filling of their own pockets, when his party’s objective had always been to serve humanity.

Speaking on occasion, Raja said that the inhabitants of Punjab – and in fact all of Pakistan – were grateful for the services of Elahi.

Samaira Elah, Rasikh Elahi, Omr Dar, Mian Imran Masood, Aamir Saeed Raan, Shaukat Bassor Rizwan Machia and other leaders are responsible for Chaudhry Parvez.

