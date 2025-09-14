President Trump's white house ballroom will be `a little larger '' by initially thinking





Washington – It's the Ball room blitz.

President Trump has announced that the new ballroom in the new white house he adds will actually be more spacious than initially expected, with a capacity of up to around 900 people, marking a 40%increase.

“Make it a little bigger. It will be the top of the line, as well as possible in the world,” Trump told NBC News during a recent telephone interview.

In July, when the White House unveiled plans for the first time for a new ballroom, he said that the capacity would be 650 people – 90,000 square feet – and put its price estimated at $ 200 million.

Trump suggested that he would draw from his own chests to help prepare the bill for the construction of the new ballroom alongside external donors that he nicknamed “Patriots”.

President Trump has dismissed about his plans to install a ballroom in the White House. AP concept art of the White House shows that the ballroom is intended to correspond to the architectural design of the executive manor. The White House / McCrery Architects

The construction teams have already arrived at the White House to start building Trump's new Trump ballroom.

There, you see all the trucks, Trump told journalists last Friday. They just started building the new ballroom for the White House.

The 47th president thought about the idea of ​​building a ball hall in the White House for more than a decade, including during the Obama administration.

The president of a property developer argued that a Ritzy White ballroom is necessary to accommodate dignitaries and foreign leaders to the executive manor. The current provision of the use of tents on the southern lawn for major events is inadequate, he said.

The White House ballroom will have a capacity of 40% larger than initially expected, President Trump revealed. The White House / McCrery Architects

Throughout his second mandate, he was keen on the point of reorganizing the White House, in particular by adding a new giant mast on the southern lawn, in paving on the grass near the rose garden and adorning the oval office with much more gold.

Once finished, the ballroom will be the most important overhaul of the White House since the Roosevelt administration widened the wing was in 1942 and the Truman administration renovated its interior and added a balcony in 1948.

The ballroom will be nestled near the eastern wing of the White House and should be finished in early 2029 just in time for the end of Trump's second term.

The construction of the ballroom has marked the largest change outside the White House since the 1940s. Vacclav – Stock.adobe.com

During the brief interview with NBC, Trump, who is in shock from the assassination of his friend, Charlie Kirk last week, called for national healing and defined the “radical left” for attaching the violence.

I would like to see it [the nation] Guer, added Trump during the call. But faced a group of radical left madmen, and they don't play just, and they never did it. »»

