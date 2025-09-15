Prabowo's video was broadcast before the film in theaters, it turns out that Jokowi also had





Jakarta, kompas.com – Video projection of the government's government program Prabowo suffered in viral cinemas on Instagram and Tiktok social media. However, this is not the first time that there has been a demonstration of advertising realization of government programs in theaters. The same has proven to have been made by the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2018. Video Prabowo As the viral media program shows, the Prabowo program was played in cinema just before the film's start. In the video, Prabowo has transmitted the development of the cooperative Nutritional Eating Free (MBG), Merah Putih and popular schools. Read also: Prabowo Viral Video broadcast before the movie film, palace open voice In addition, a moment was seen when Prabowo was Blusukan to meet residents and children who have benefited from these programs. Responding to the viral video, the Minister of State Secretary (Mennesneg) Prasetyo Hadi explained that this was common as long as he did not violate the rules or disturb comfort. “Admittedly, as long as he does not violate the rules, does not interfere with the comfort of beauty, so the use of public media to transmit a message is certainly a common thing,” Prasetyo told journalists on Sunday (14/14/2025). The video was Jokowi Notes Kompas.comTowards the end of Jokowi's mandate in the first period, the same thing was done by the government. In September 2018, the advertising broadcast was the contribution of the Jokowi government to build 65 dams. In the Jokowi era, this projection collected the controversy and protest of Internet users on Twitter due to advertising because it was considered to be part of the Jokowi campaign which returned to the 2019 presidential election. Read also: The video projection of President Prabowo in theaters is considered normal, as long as it does not disturb public comfort However, the electoral supervisory board (Bawaslu) at the time said that the dissemination of this announcement could not be classified as a campaign because there was no determination of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Meanwhile, Ferdinandus Setu, who was then the head of action of the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Communication and Information, stressed that the AA was not wrong with the dissemination of the announcement. He explained that the dissemination of advertising was in accordance with the obligations of the Ministry of Communication and Information which was regulated in presidential instruction number 9 of 2015. Consequently, the Ministry of Communication and Information will not delete advertisements in theaters until the contract is finished. “As for this dam, the contract is until September 20,” said Ferdinandus Kompas.com September 14, 2018. Read also: Prabowo Viral Video broadcast before the movie film, palace open voice

