After the Missouri, a look at the Rediscuping raceExBulletin





The Missouri is the latest state restarting its polling post to help the Republicans keep their majority at the American house. The State Senate voted on Friday for a redistribution plan requested by President Trump who would help the Republicans to win a seat now held by the Democrat representative Emanuel Cleaver.

The plan now goes to the Republican Governor Mike Kehoe, who should sign it. He had already called on the legislators to approve the map which, according to him, reflects “conservative values ​​and common sense of Missouri”.

The Missouri Democrats said it was a gerrymander who dilutes the votes of black voters, in particular around Kansas City, where voters will be divided into different districts of the Congress. Two proceedings have already been filed against the plan and a group organizes an electoral petition label which could block it.

States are generally releasing at the start of the decade following the national census, but Trump triggered a redistribution race across the country. Holding the republican advantage in the American House is the key to Trump's agenda and protects its investigation administration that a house led by Democrats could launch.

Trump convinced Texas legislators to draw new cards that could help Republicans win five other seats. He called on other states led by the Republicans to redraw their cards and the undulating problem across the country.

Trump obtained the Redecoupage race this year against the half-in-law with high issues

In the last six mid-term elections, the party that held the White House lost seats in the American house. Trump has repeatedly said that he wanted the states to restore to help the Republicans to keep the house.

In July, he called on Texas legislators to give Republicans an advantage in five other seats in this state and they did.

Trump urged Indiana and Florida to follow and it could earn one or two additional victories for the Republicans at each place. Republicans are considering their options there.

The new Missouri congress card was exhibited on Tuesday at State House in Jefferson City. He was challenged in court, but if he is promulgated, it could help the Republicans win a seat now detained by a democrat. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hide Legend

Toggle legend Brian Munoz / St. The democratic states of Louis' public radio threatens to counter with their own redistribution

The California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom led the legislator in the next Texas by drawing a card that would help his party win five seats there. This plan will go to voters for approval during an election on November 4, after what should be an expensive campaign on the state scale.

Like many other states, California had left redistribution to an independent commission designed to reduce political influence on the process. The partisan card, if adopted in the polls, would replace the work of the Independent Commission for the next three elections.

The governors of Illinois and Maryland left the door open to redistribution which could give an advantage for the Democrats in a siege of the Congress or two in each State. New York could also try to redirect, but could not allow it to take effect before the 2028 elections.

Then there are two aberrant states. The current Ohio card expires because it did not meet the requirements of the state for bipartite support when it passed in 2022. This could eventually give the Republicans a few more advantageous seats.

And in the UTA man led by the Republicans, a court concluded that the current state card was the product of an illegal political gerrymandering and ordered a new one. This could give a mature seat for a democrat to win. But the legislative assembly led by the Republicans disputes this order before the courts.

How does rediscover?

There are 435 members of the American room representing around 760,000 people each. Every 10 years, as the populations change, the national census shows how many seats each state obtains and the states attract new district cards.

However, people vote, the way their votes are divided into districts can determine how many seats promote republican or democratic candidates. Gerrymandering is the name of the moment when the power party traces the lines to promote their candidates, sometimes ending up with irregular districts that tip a district to a party.

Gerrymandering to political advantage is legal in many states. But this can make their congress delegations more strongly tilted to a party than the general population and this can lead to a more polarized and blocked congress.

He is illegal by Gerrymander to dilute the voting power of a racial group. This has often been done by “crunching” communities in different districts or by “exciting” them together to take them to neighboring neighborhoods.

These laws, under the voting law, could be reconsidered by the United States Supreme Court in a case that it should hear in October. This could lead more states to redraw their lines.

