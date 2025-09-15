Trump is a state visit to the United Kingdom, the homeland of his immigrant mother





Donald Trump's mother Mary Anne Macleod, in August 1932.

MirRorpix / MirRorpix via Getty Images

On an island swept by the wind at 40 miles off the coast of Scotland, the North-West Coast, a castle of the 19th century echoed the museum with gaelic ballads on the pain of the country and the loss.

For centuries, the Icelanders bordered by fishing quays under the castle, waving handkerchiefs on ships that have sailed for America. Generations of premises have left Handscrabble poverty on the island of Lewis, in external Hebrides of Scotland, for opportunities abroad.

Castle de Lews on the island of Lewis in the outer Hebrides of Scotland.

Lauren Womenyer

Lews Castle now houses a museum that includes an exhibition on the emigration of the island.

Lauren Womenyer

Among them, at the beginning of the 20th century, were the 10 children of a master of the local subposte, Malcolm Macleod, and his wife Mary, including their youngest, Mary Anne Macleod, born in 1912.

She became Donald Trump's mother.

Donald Trump's mother Mary Anne Macleod, en route to New York, around 1932.

MirRorpix / MirRorpix via Getty Images / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

When President Trump arrives in the United Kingdom Tuesday for a state visit to the castle of Windsor, organized by King Charles III, hell also arrives in the homeland of his mother a place where his maternal family roots date back to centuries.

Trumps Mother was an immigrant, an indigenous Gaelic speaker who learned English as a second language. She and her brothers and sisters were part of a phenomenon of family migration in the United States, that American immigration lines judged the migration of the chain and that the administration of her sons sought to arrest.

A place more used to departures than arrivals

Even in the era of modern air travel, the island of Lewis is not easy to reach.

When NPR went in August, via a tiny Glasgow commercial flight, the pilot went up on the sound system to warn that a bad haar a Scottish fog could jeopardize our trip. We had to turn the island several times before trying to land the only flight capable of doing it that day.

Aerial photo of the island of Lewis in the outer Hebrides of Scotland.

Lauren Womenyer

It is an amazing place, not very wooded, covered with agricultural land and peat bogs, cuts with serrated ravines and bordered by a white sand ribbon launched by icy turquoise waters. At its point, the North Atlantic meets the Norwegian Sea, while you look north towards the Arctic.

It is a place more used to people who leave than to arrive. The local culture is imbued with farewell, explains the archivist Seonaid McDonald, who helped organize an exhibition at the Château de Lews on the emigration of the island.

At the end of the 18th century, people began to go in greater numbers. There was also a serious famine of potatoes here as in Ireland in the 1840s, she explains. Although they left for reasons to try to improve, they had a terrible feeling of pain in the country. Most have gone to Canada or the United States, even more than in continental Scotland, she said.

Stornoway Harbor, showing houses on the water, island of Lewis, exterior Hebrides, Scotland, United Kingdom.

Universalimagesgroup / Universal Images Group via Getty

She is choking, pointing to an exhibition of museum with black and white photos of Icelanders waving goodbye from a quay to relatives on the bridge of a ship.

The people who left were very poor, she said. They could be [abroad] For decades before they can come back to visit at that time, their parents would have died.

Even today, a large part of people here have empathy for those who must flee their country of origin for various reasons, whether it is its oppression, poverty, war, says McDonald.

The house where Mary Anne Macleod grew

The largest city on the island of Lewis, and throughout the chain of exterior Hebrides, is the population of Stornoway about 7,000. Mary Anne Macleod grew up in a suburbs, a village called Tong really just a group of houses, including the bungalow in stucco gray squat from the beginning of the 20th century which was the house of its family.

The house where Trump's mother, Mary Anne Macleod, grew up in the village of Tong on the island of Lewis, in the outer hebrides of Scotland.

Lauren Womenyer

Residents call it a white house. But this is not a reference to the current residence of his sons in Washington. This contrasts with the “black houses”, the traditional housing of the thatched roof which sheltered both people and their livestock, and were the norm in the exterior Hebrides until the end of the 19th and early 20th century. The name comes from how their interior walls were blackened by burning peat.

The father of MacLeods, Malcolm, led a post office from an annex to their modern house.

Because he directed the post office, telegrams, letters, packages, clothes and money would have come from around the world. So the little house [Mary Anne] The world crossroads were lived for the village, explains Torcuil Crichton, member of the Labor Party in power of the center-left which represents the Hebrides outside the British Parliament. It is the smallest district in the country. His own mother also grew up in Tong.

The exhibition in the outside world, through his father's work, must have helped appetite for travel, says Crichton.

His prospects on the island were also limited: there was little work for women in addition to emptying herring. Many eligible regions were killed or injured during the First World War. Hundreds of people died in a drowning incident that followed.

Of Scotland, a trajectory of rags with wealth

In the mid -1920s, a teenage girl followed her older sisters in New York. She may have worked initially as a maid or nanny, as many immigrant women did it at that time, says Calum Angus Mackay, who made a Gaelic television documentary on a maleod, based on the letters she sent to a lifetime pen to Dundee, on the Scottish continent.

Donald Trump's mother Mary Anne Macleod, in adolescence at home in the village of Tong, on the island of Lewis in the outer Hebrides of Scotland.

MirRorpix / MirRorpix via Getty Images

It is mainly a cloth for wealth [story]! Said Mackay. Mary Anne left with a … bag under her arm and very little money.

In 1929, when the US stock market crashed, it returned to Scotland. But at that time, Shed met a real estate developer named Fred Trump who convinced him, in letters, to return to New York and marry him, which she did in 1936.

From this moment, the photos she sent to their homes showed a transformed woman, explains Crichton, who also examined the correspondence of MacLeds Pen Pal and collaborated with Mackay on the Gaelic documentary.

There is one [photo]On the steps of a New York swimming pool in the north of the state, where she wore a bathing suit, her hair is now dyed blond, and she looks like shes coming out of the pages of the Great Gatsby or a Hollywood film, “said Crichton.

A lot of maleeds

On the island of Lewis, the MacLeod clan dates back to the Middle Ages. It is always one of the most common surnames on the island. Their signature tartan plaid is yellow and black.

Volunteer at the Historical Society Stornoway, Catherine Macleod, explains how she didn't need to change her name when she got married; His young girl names and married were both macles.

In high school, the very first day, we were put in alphabetical order, and you would have one at L, and [then just the] Mrs. because you have all the McDonalds, McKenzies, then MacLeods at the same name! said Anna Tucker, another volunteer. You have Donald MacLeod A, Donald MacLeod B and often even a Donald Macleod C.

The name of Tuckers' young girl was a Macleod, just like her mothers. Her two grandfathers were named Angus MacLeod, she says.

We have hundreds and hundreds of visitors to the States and Canada to come each year, looking for their ancestors, says Tucker. And it's confusing to determine which MacLeod branch to tell them!

The tombstones of the MacLeod family in a cemetery on the edge of the hamlet of Gress, on the island of Lewis in the outer Hebrides of Scotland.

Lauren Womenyer

In a cemetery in the hamlet of Gress, the place closest to the place where Trumps Mother grew up, more than half of the tombstones bear the name of the Macleod family.

The local parliamentarian invites Trump

One of the Trumps cousins ​​still lives in the bungalow where the mother of the presidents grew up. But there is no plaque or sign, and the cousin did not want to speak with NPR.

The signs in a store window in Stornoway tell you ashamed, Donald John!

Public opinion is divided on Trump, says Mackay, but the inhabitants are proud of the trajectory of his mother.

Anti-Trump signs in the window of a building in Stornoway, the largest city on the island of Lewis, in the outer hebrides of Scotland.

Lauren Womenyer

Last winter, after Trump was re-elected, Crichton, the local deputy, sent a vacation card to the White House from one politician to another, through the aisle, from the old world to the new, he said, inviting Trump for a visit.

If he came home, hed see the story of his mother and the hard work, in fact! The determination that made America Grand, says Crichton. And it continues! It comes from different parts of the world. But isn't that the history of America? How much it is renewed beautifully and fantastically all the time.

MacLeod, after having become an American citizen and Mrs. Fred Trump, returned to the house several times over the years, to take neighbors with gifts, to sit on the family bench at the church and to go up in his native Gaelic language as if the delivery was never gone, the inhabitants say.

As a child, Donald Trump joined it at least once. In 2008, he returned with his older sister Maryanne and visited this bungalow, staying inside for only 97 seconds, according to the media at the time.

Donald Trump during a visit in 2008 at the house where his mother grew up in the village of Tong, on the island of Lewis in the outer Hebrides of Scotland.

Images Andrew Milligan / PA via Getty Images

He has gone to Scotland several times since then, but apparently never again on the island of origin of his mother. When Trump arrives in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, he should stay in England, visiting Windsor castle and Prime Minister Keir Starmers Country Retreat Checkers outside London.

Crichton says that his invitation to Lewis Island is still standing, but he doesn't think that the American president will take him.

Because to recognize the story of the migration of his mother's channel, which is the kind of reference to the kind of woman he wants to stop coming to America at the moment, I think it would be to go against many of his own policies and beliefs, he said.

Mary Anne Macleod died in the summer of 2000, at the age of 88, without seeing her son reaching the White House. But at Trumps First inauguration, in 2017, he was sworn in to a Bible on the island of Lewis which was given to him by his mother.

