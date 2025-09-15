Prabowo and illusion of Jokowi's inheritance





Narration What was often taken up by certain political groups is that the victory of Prabowo suffered in the 2024 presidential election was impossible to occur without the intervention of Joko Widodo and the presence of Gibran Rakabum Rakabum as a vice-presidential candidate. This statement was repeated until it was as if it became a new truth: Prabowo could only gain because of “Jokowi's inheritance”. Like those who were disappointed, Budi Arie was removed by President Prabowo. They brought Jokowi's services or contribution to Prabowo's victory during the 2024 presidential election. However, is it true? If we examine the electoral data in the last three elections, the complaint is more like a political illusion than to reality. Consistency of the investment of votes During the 2014 presidential election, the Jokowi -just Kalla pair was higher with 53.13%, while Prabowo -Hatta received 46.84% of the vote. Five years later, the 2019 presidential election showed a similar scheme: Jokowi -Ma'ruf Amin won 55.50%, Prabowo -Sandiaga Uno 44.50%. In other words, from 2014 to 2019, Prabowo still has a permanent voting investment over 44%. Read also: What is with Dido Ariotedjo? The only wave took place in the 2024 presidential election, when Prabowo -Gibran managed to win 58.59%of the votes, far from Anies -Muhaimin (24.95%) and Ganjar -Mahfud (16.47%). Compared to achievements in 2019, there was a difference in voting of around 14.09%. This addition is often claimed as “the Jokowi -gibran effect”. However, from the perspective of electoral political theory, as explained by Larry Diamond and Marc Plattner (1995), the candidate's victory is not only determined by individual factors, but a combination political capital which was built and the political context that surrounds it. In other words, a long -term support base (Long -term political investment) much more decisive than the effect of a moment or a contingent factor. In the case of Prabowo, a permanent base of support greater than 44% is an important capital which does not belong to Aniies or Ganjar. The additional difference of 14% in 2024 is significant, but that does not mean that all are the result of the “Jokowi transfer”. There are many other variables that work. The most obvious proof that Jokowi's influence did not automatically determine that it can be observed from the results of the 2024 legislative elections. PSI, which openly used the slogan “Jokowi Party”, failed to penetrate the parliamentary threshold. The votes they obtained were less than 4%, equivalent to PPP which did not qualify. If the name of Jokowi has an extraordinary magnetic power, PSI should win a higher voice. Conversely, PDIP which is in fact opposite or against with Jokowi remains as a winner of the legislative elections with 16.73% of the votes.

