Congress is concerned about strikes us on the signals of venezuelans boats, the widening war powers of TrumpExBulletin





We examine the American strike on a Venezuelan boat earlier this month, which agitated legislators, even Republicans, who say that the strike has not followed standard practices and policies.

Ayesha Rascoe, host:

Earlier this month, President Trump ordered an American military strike on a boat in the Caribbean that administration officials suspected of sending a drug to Venezuela. Last week, Venezuelan officials said that none of the people killed was gang members, but the administration insisted that the strike, which had killed 11 people, was entirely legal. And the strike divides legislators, including members of Trump's own party. The Grisal Claudia Congress correspondent, has more.

Claudia Grisales, Byline: Southern Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that the recent American attack on a Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean has moved the country's rules of engagement.

Lindsey Graham: We consider narco-terrorist states as military threats, not threats to applying the law.

Grisal: the key ally of President Trump says that the times of the prohibition of drugs have disappeared. As a rule, the American coast guard intercepts ships at sea, confiscating illegal drugs and stopping suspects. Graham says that the American military strike was different, and it reports that it is time for Venezuela to pay attention.

Graham: It is a cargo full of members of narco-terrorist gangs who were going to continue to poison America. So I'm fine.

Grisal: President Trump said that illegal drugs and Tren of Aragua's criminal gang on board presented an imminent threat. Like many members, Graham says he is also in the dark on exactly who was killed during the September 2 attack in international waters.

Have you obtained a confirmation that was on the boat?

Graham: No.

Grisal: But not everyone agrees. Republican senator Rand Paul said the strike establishes a precedent dangerous for the country. He worries about President Trump will now use strength when he wishes.

Rand Paul: Will it be the new Coast Guard policy to be pulled without asking questions?

Grisal: It is the Kentucky Republican after a recent series of votes. Now Paul is the critical of the strongest GOP in the attack that has tested the American commitment rules with his war against drugs.

Paul: People need to ask the administration, is there a new policy? Was it only one-off?

Grisal: Trump defended the strike saying that the boat was heading for the States.

(Soundbit of archived registration)

President Donald Trump: Venezuela was very bad in terms of drugs and sending some of the worst criminals in the world to our country.

Grisal: but it is largely all the members know it. The administration has not yet shared an identity for people killed or legal to bypass the Congress for the strike, which helped to feed the questions of whether it had violated national and international laws.

Oona Hathaway: It is really an extraordinary expansion of how the United States dealt with this type of challenges.

Grisal: He is the law professor at the University of Yale Oona Hathaway. She says the strike has an anti-legal nature because the direct threat of the boat for the United States is not clear. The Constitution obliges the congress to declare war before a strike unless there is an imminent threat where the president can take measures.

Hathaway: Does that point out that there will be strikes on the cards – or supposed drug cartels – in Venezuela or Mexico? Does this prepare the way for something more?

Grisal: Hathaway says that there is no evidence of a careful assessment determining military action was the only choice.

Hathaway: The fact that the congress has just been completely left aside the loop suggests that the Trump administration does not think that it must follow the ordinary rules of the game.

Grisal: Paul joins the Democrats to demand more information, but all the Republicans are not so worried. Here is the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune.

John Thune: Well, I mean, I wouldn't read it too much. I think it was a clear interpretation of the cartels. You continue to send substances here that kill Americans, we will face it as a national security threat.

Grisal: However, criticisms fear that the lack of justification and consultation with the Congress can launch the United States in a new era of warned war powers for the President.

Claudia Grisal, NPR News, The Capitol.

