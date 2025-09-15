Politics
The Israeli strike in Qatar is feared in Trkiye to become the next target
An Israeli air strike on NATO territory would be extremely improbable, but bombs or firearm attacks on small -scale agents in Trkiye could be a separate possibility, said Ozgur UnluhisarciKli.
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Israeli strike targeting a meeting of Hamas officials in Qatar increased anxieties in Türkiye that it could become the next target of Israel, according to the Associated Press (AP).
The Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman, the counter-admiral, Zekki Akturk, warned Thursday in Ankara that Israel risked “further expanding his reckless attacks, as she did in Qatar, and causing the whole region, including his own country, in disaster”.
Relations between Israel and Türkiye, formerly close regional partners, have been tense since the late 2000s and have reached their lowest point in the midst of the Gaza War which broke out after the attack led by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
The rivalry was still fueled by competing interests in Syria following the collapse of the government of Bashar Assad last year.
Erdogan's strong rhetoric
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a long -standing supporter of the Palestinian cause, was one of Israel's most ferocious criticism. Since the start of the Gaza War, he has repeatedly accused Israel of having committed a genocide and compared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.
Hamas leaders frequently visit Türkiye, some residing in the country. Israel accused Türkiye of allowing Hamas of planning attacks, recruiting and raising funds on its territory, reported AP.
Erdogan maintains close links with Qatar and should travel there this weekend for a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders. Military experts note that Ankara considers Israel's ability to carry out strikes with impunity in several countries – notably Iran, Syria, Yemen and now Qatar – as deeply disturbing.
“Israel's ability to make strikes with apparent impunity, often bypassing regional air defenses and international standards, establishes a precedent that is deeply worried about Ankara”, Serhat Suha Cubukcuoglu, director of the Türkiye program at Trends Research and Advisory, told AD.
Türkiye's strength and military concerns
By hitting Qatar, an ally of the United States, Israel has gone through what many considered an unthinkable line. Ankara fears that the presence of Hamas in Türkiye can also make a target.
Unlike Qatar, Türkiye NATO membership offers it additional protection, and its soldiers ranked second behind the United States within the Alliance.
Türkiye has also accelerated defense projects such as the fifth generation kaan fighter plane, while inaugurating its “steel” air defense system. However, experts warn that Israel could seek alternative means of hitting Hamas targets in Türkiye.
“An Israeli air strike on NATO territory would be extremely improbable, but bombs or firearms attacks on a small -scale by Israeli agents in Türkiye could be a distinct possibility,” Apo Ozgur Unluhisarcili, director of the Ankara Fund for Marshall,
Flash points in Syria and beyond
Observers warn that the greatest danger can reside in Syria, where Türkiye and Israel are increasingly disagreeing.
“Thinking that the targeting of Turkish troops or Turkish allies or proxies in Syria would be to go too far is a wishful wish,” said UNLUHISARCIKLI.
Following Assad’s eviction in December, Türkiye supported the Syrian interim government and expanded its influence, while Israel has moved aggressively against Syrian military positions and took control of a non -patrolled buffer zone.
Tensions could also spread in the eastern Mediterranean, where Israel has cultivated closer ties with Greece and Greek Cypriots in opposition to the presence of Türkiye in the north of Cyprus.
Türkiye's balancing act
Despite increasing tensions, Türkiye combines deterrence with diplomacy. Ankara and Israeli officials gathered in April to discuss a de -escalation mechanism in Syria after Israeli strikes hit a base that Türkiye has planned to use.
Last month, Ankara signed an agreement to provide military training and advice to the Armed Forces of Syria. Erdogan should also rely on Washington to contain Israel's actions, although the US support has not always prevented Israeli strikes – as has demonstrated the Qatar attack.
“Qatar's attack has shown that there was no limit to what the Israeli government can do,” said Ulluhisarcikli.
