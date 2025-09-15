Jokowi, the channel lost in the vortex of reform requests?





By: Sri Radjasa, M.BA Indonesian political history is often repeated, where the figure which was originally adored as a bearer of hope ended up being a symbol of disappointment. Joko Widodo, who was once known as the “Wong Cilik” icon and new hopes of democracy, now presents paradoxes in the past ten years. An example is the weakening of the KPK. The former president of KPK, Agus Rahardjo, said he was reprimanded by the president concerning the Setya Navanto E-KTP affair. Sudirman also said that he had testified to similar anger in the case of “dad asking for actions”. In fact, Hasto Kristiyanto accused Jokowi behind the revision of the KPK law with the flow of millions of dollars, which in turn paralyzed the interconfessional institution. The data shows a drastic drop in the arrest operation (OTT) by the KPK, from 87 cases (2015-2019) to only 31 cases (2019-2024). The Indonesian index for perception of corruption in 2024 only reached a score of 37, placed Indonesia in the 99th world. In addition, legislative elections such as the omnibus law and the revision of the Minerba law were born from the insistence of the oligarchy, and not of public deliberation. The law which should protect the weak in fact becomes an instrument of accumulation of wealth. Bnoms such as Garuda have undergone significant loss, while the placement of civil servants was more based on loyalty rather than meritocracy. Ironically, a wave of civil companies demanded by the agenda 17 + 8 is in fact absent from a fundamental thing: the responsibility of the president. In fact, Jokowi was included in the list of candidates for managers who aggravate the world version of corruption of the project of report on organized crime and corruption (OCRP). The removal of the eye chain is the same as to cover rhetorical problems. Why the courage to demand Jokowi's responsibility to disappear? Is it due to a symbolic trauma or a political calculation? Whatever reason, democracy loses the opportunity to be honest with yourself. Hannah Arendt recalled that corruption is a betrayal of public space, while C Wright Mills highlights the danger of consolidation of power among the elite. If criticism only targets the periphery, without touching the center of power, reform requests will only be halfway. You can remember Jokowi as the head of the little people. However, the story can record it as a paradox: the figure which holds a promise of release, but leaves a public space which is increasingly controlled by the interests of a handful of people. This is where democracy is tested: dare to close a circle with lost channels, or trapped in hopes that are never finished. ** The author is : Observe intelligence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritamerdeka.net/news/jokowi-mata-rantai-yang-hilang-dalam-pusaran-tuntutan-reformasi/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos